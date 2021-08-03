Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Trending local sports in Las Vegas

Posted by 
Las Vegas News Beat
Las Vegas News Beat
 4 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Las Vegas-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Las Vegas / 8newsnow.com

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — About three weeks ago, concertgoers at Allegiant Stadium described the parking and transportation to and from the venue as a “nightmare.”. Sunday night’s CONCACAF Gold Cup final has all the makings of the same scene. Videos and photos were posted to social media, showing long lines... Read more

Comments
avatar

it's all about $$$$ then tomorrow watch those who delta chose 🤫 go to ER 🤡

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

we alllllll said this was going to be an issue when they were building the stadium.

2 likes

Nevada / ktnv.com

Allegiant Stadium came alive Sunday as it hosted the Gold Cup finale between U.S. and Mexico. Read more

Las Vegas / fox5vegas.com

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Sunday, 61,514 people attended the 2021 Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium where parking and other logistics were put to the test. The game between USA and Mexico was Allegiant Stadium's third major event, but the second time the stadium held an event at capacity. Read more

Comments
avatar

They did the same thing with the T-Mobile Arena. Poor planning all around. Shame on them.

1 like

Las Vegas / ktnv.com

It appears that many fans at the Gold Cup soccer match on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium did not wear masks while watching the game. Read more

ABOUT

With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

