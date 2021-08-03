The lineup: Sports news in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) Lincoln sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Nicklin Hames, Lauren Stivrins to host volleyball camp LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A pair of Husker volleyball stars are teaming up to host a kids camp this week. Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames will have the event for kids 1st through 12th grade on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln. The camp is also being put together by VCNebraska volleyball club.

'It's come full circle': Former Husker Isaiah Roby hosts youth basketball camp LINCOLN, Neb. — It's been a busy offseason for Isaiah Roby. The former Husker hoopster returned to Lincoln this weekend to host a two-day youth basketball camp alongside his trainer, and former pro basketball player, Thomas Viglianco. "It's surreal," said Roby, who is about to enter his 3rd season in...

Experienced roster results in advanced start to Fall Camp LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four days into Fall Camp, the Huskers say they're further along than in previous seasons. Coaches believe its because of the experience on the team, especially on defense where Nebraska returns 10 starters. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander compared practice to "calculus," as opposed to "general math."

