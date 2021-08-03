Cancel
Lincoln, NE

The lineup: Sports news in Lincoln

Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 4 days ago

(LINCOLN, NE) Lincoln sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Lincoln sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Lincoln / klkntv.com

Nicklin Hames, Lauren Stivrins to host volleyball camp

Nicklin Hames, Lauren Stivrins to host volleyball camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A pair of Husker volleyball stars are teaming up to host a kids camp this week. Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames will have the event for kids 1st through 12th grade on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln. The camp is also being put together by VCNebraska volleyball club. Read more

Lincoln / ketv.com

'It's come full circle': Former Husker Isaiah Roby hosts youth basketball camp

'It's come full circle': Former Husker Isaiah Roby hosts youth basketball camp

LINCOLN, Neb. — It's been a busy offseason for Isaiah Roby. The former Husker hoopster returned to Lincoln this weekend to host a two-day youth basketball camp alongside his trainer, and former pro basketball player, Thomas Viglianco. "It's surreal," said Roby, who is about to enter his 3rd season in... Read more

Lincoln / 1011now.com

Experienced roster results in advanced start to Fall Camp

Experienced roster results in advanced start to Fall Camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four days into Fall Camp, the Huskers say they’re further along than in previous seasons. Coaches believe its because of the experience on the team, especially on defense where Nebraska returns 10 starters. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander compared practice to “calculus,” as opposed to “general math.” Read more

Nebraska / hailvarsity.com

Lifelong Friends Wilcher and McPherson Making Good Impressions Early at Nebraska

Lifelong Friends Wilcher and McPherson Making Good Impressions Early at Nebraska

After a year of strict COVID-19 protocols and isolation, off-court bonding has been a big part of this summer for the Nebraska basketball program. For newcomers C.J. Wilcher and Quaran McPherson, however, that connection was already there before they arrived in Lincoln. Wilcher, a transfer from Xavier, and McPherson, who... Read more

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

