The lineup: Sports news in Lincoln

Nicklin Hames, Lauren Stivrins to host volleyball camp
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A pair of Husker volleyball stars are teaming up to host a kids camp this week. Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames will have the event for kids 1st through 12th grade on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln. The camp is also being put together by VCNebraska volleyball club. Read more
'It's come full circle': Former Husker Isaiah Roby hosts youth basketball camp
LINCOLN, Neb. — It's been a busy offseason for Isaiah Roby. The former Husker hoopster returned to Lincoln this weekend to host a two-day youth basketball camp alongside his trainer, and former pro basketball player, Thomas Viglianco. "It's surreal," said Roby, who is about to enter his 3rd season in... Read more
Experienced roster results in advanced start to Fall Camp
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four days into Fall Camp, the Huskers say they’re further along than in previous seasons. Coaches believe its because of the experience on the team, especially on defense where Nebraska returns 10 starters. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander compared practice to “calculus,” as opposed to “general math.” Read more
Lifelong Friends Wilcher and McPherson Making Good Impressions Early at Nebraska
After a year of strict COVID-19 protocols and isolation, off-court bonding has been a big part of this summer for the Nebraska basketball program. For newcomers C.J. Wilcher and Quaran McPherson, however, that connection was already there before they arrived in Lincoln. Wilcher, a transfer from Xavier, and McPherson, who... Read more
