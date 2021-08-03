Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in San Antonio

San Antonio News Alert
San Antonio News Alert
 4 days ago

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the San Antonio area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

San Antonio / expressnews.com

'Small victories': Cleto Rodriguez showing progress after COVID-19 hospitalization

'Small victories': Cleto Rodriguez showing progress after COVID-19 hospitalization

San Antonio comedian Cleto Rodriguez is showing progress after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week and needed to be hospitalized, according to his friend April Ancira. Rodriguez, 50, is still being treated and monitored in the ICU but his condition has improved as of Monday morning, Ancira said. “He’s... Read more

avatar

I would like to send u and ur family prayers that u keep fighting this virus and have u back in the morning news God bless u and ur loved ones

San Antonio / kens5.com

Owner of Molino on west side killed in fire that destroyed his restaurant

Owner of Molino on west side killed in fire that destroyed his restaurant

Sergio Salcedo, 65, was identified by family and coworkers as the man who died in a fire on Ruiz Street early Sunday morning. Read more

avatar

I didn't know of this restaurant or the owner but he sounded like he was a genuine good person that will be missed my condolences to his family 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

2 likes

avatar

I do not know this restaurant but this is such a sad story. 😢 My sincerest condolences to his family, Mr. Palma, and all those he helped in his community. Heartbreaking news. 💔

1 like

San Antonio / youtube.com

San Antonio Dog Training Co. Lola

San Antonio Dog Training Co. Lola

Read more

Abbott / easttexasradio.com

New Abbott Executive Order on Covid

New Abbott Executive Order on Covid

Governor Greg Abbott issued a new Executive Order which will prevent local officials’ ability to limit capacity at businesses or to require vaccines or face masks. The Governor said they combined several existing Covid-19 executive orders to promote statewide uniformity. The new order overrides previous orders, so local officials can’t restrict business capacity, even if hospitalization rates are over 15%. Read more

avatar

Oh no, what will ppl do now. If he's not forcing you to wear a mask, get a shot & go on lockdown. Act like you can't do that mess yourself without a government official telling you what you're going to do. Think for yourself. you want to do any of those things then feel FREE to do so.

221 likes 15 dislikes 103 replies

avatar

how? Just how is what the rest of the United States doing free? How is giving us the choice to make our own health decisions a loss of control. For all of you just get out if texas. Go take your lock downs and masks with you! AMERICA IS AVAOUT THE FREEDOM TO CHOOSE.

116 likes 35 dislikes 90 replies

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

