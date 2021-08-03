Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in San Antonio
'Small victories': Cleto Rodriguez showing progress after COVID-19 hospitalization
San Antonio comedian Cleto Rodriguez is showing progress after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week and needed to be hospitalized, according to his friend April Ancira. Rodriguez, 50, is still being treated and monitored in the ICU but his condition has improved as of Monday morning, Ancira said. “He’s... Read more
I would like to send u and ur family prayers that u keep fighting this virus and have u back in the morning news God bless u and ur loved ones
Owner of Molino on west side killed in fire that destroyed his restaurant
Sergio Salcedo, 65, was identified by family and coworkers as the man who died in a fire on Ruiz Street early Sunday morning. Read more
I didn't know of this restaurant or the owner but he sounded like he was a genuine good person that will be missed my condolences to his family 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
I do not know this restaurant but this is such a sad story. 😢 My sincerest condolences to his family, Mr. Palma, and all those he helped in his community. Heartbreaking news. 💔
San Antonio Dog Training Co. Lola
New Abbott Executive Order on Covid
Governor Greg Abbott issued a new Executive Order which will prevent local officials’ ability to limit capacity at businesses or to require vaccines or face masks. The Governor said they combined several existing Covid-19 executive orders to promote statewide uniformity. The new order overrides previous orders, so local officials can’t restrict business capacity, even if hospitalization rates are over 15%. Read more
Oh no, what will ppl do now. If he's not forcing you to wear a mask, get a shot & go on lockdown. Act like you can't do that mess yourself without a government official telling you what you're going to do. Think for yourself. you want to do any of those things then feel FREE to do so.
how? Just how is what the rest of the United States doing free? How is giving us the choice to make our own health decisions a loss of control. For all of you just get out if texas. Go take your lock downs and masks with you! AMERICA IS AVAOUT THE FREEDOM TO CHOOSE.
