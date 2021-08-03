Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

The lineup: Sports news in Los Angeles

Los Angeles News Beat
Los Angeles News Beat
 4 days ago

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Los Angeles-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Los Angeles sports. For more stories from the Los Angeles area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Los Angeles / dailydodgers.com

Nike To Unveil Los Angeles Dodgers City Connect Jersey In August

Nike To Unveil Los Angeles Dodgers City Connect Jersey In August

One week into the 2021 regular season, Nike unveiled plans for seven teams to wear a City Connect uniform this year, with the Los Angeles Dodgers among the inaugural group. By the end of the 2023 season every club is expected to have their own version. Nike is uniquely suited for our relationship with MLB because we like pushing the edges of creativity across the board, but it's always done out of a place of supporting the players and advancing the sport," Nike vice president of North American L... Read more

Los Angeles / cbslocal.com

USC Receiver Bru McCoy Suspended From Team Activities Following Arrest On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence

USC Receiver Bru McCoy Suspended From Team Activities Following Arrest On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – University of Southern California receiver Bru McCoy has been suspended from team activities following his arrest last month on suspicion of domestic violence, according to media reports. McCoy’s arrest was first reported by the website 247Sports, and the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the football player was taken into custody about 5:30 p.m. July 24 on suspicion of “intimate partner violence with injury,” but did not release further details. McCoy was released the same day on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24, according to sheriff’s jail records. No criminal charges had been filed against... Read more

avatar

Dude didn't you get the memo you supposed to wait.. until you get into the NFL before you Throw your career away.

Los Angeles / abc7.com

Los Angeles lifeguards swim, run in competition to be named county's toughest

Los Angeles lifeguards swim, run in competition to be named county's toughest

County lifeguards swam, ran and paddled to compete in the 58th Annual International Surf Festival in Hermosa Beach. Read more

Los Angeles / iheart.com

San Fernando Valley Sprinter to Run for Belize in Olympics

San Fernando Valley Sprinter to Run for Belize in Olympics

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A sprinter raised in the San Fernando Valley will compete in a heat of the women's 400 meters in the Tokyo Olympics today that also includes Allyson Felix thanks to an International Olympic Committee program. Samantha Dirks will compete for her parents' homeland of Belize, whose... Read more

Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles, CA
With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

