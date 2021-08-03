Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Chicago

Posted by 
Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 4 days ago

(CHICAGO, IL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Chicago area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Chicago sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Chicago / sxu.edu

SXU Students Participate in White Sox Game Changers Initiative

SXU Students Participate in White Sox Game Changers Initiative

As part of Saint Xavier University's (SXU) partnership with the Chicago White Sox, SXU students recently participated in their Game Changers initiative, designed to celebrate and empower underrepresented communities. This season focuses on sharing stories of diverse communities through art and baseball. This summer, SXU students attended a Chicago White... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Chicago / wgntv.com

Bears Family Fest brings fans back to Soldier Field for first time since onset of pandemic

Bears Family Fest brings fans back to Soldier Field for first time since onset of pandemic

CHICAGO — Bears fans have returned to Soldier Field for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, thanks to the ‘Bears Family Fest’ allowing fans to see the team practice. “It’s a great day and a great family day,” registered nurse Deborah Miller said. The... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Philadelphia / chatsports.com

Chicago Fire earn a hard-fought point in Philadelphia after a controversial red card

Chicago Fire earn a hard-fought point in Philadelphia after a controversial red card

For the second straight season, a controversial red card bit the Chicago Fire on the road against the Philadelphia Union. Unlike last season’s match at Subaru Park, which the Fire lost 2-1 after a Francisco Calvo red card that was later overturned, Chicago was able to scrape out a point in this one, despite playing down a man for an hour after Wyatt Omsberg was sent off for a denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Chicago / chatsports.com

Philadelphia Union 1, Chicago Fire 1: Man of the Match

Philadelphia Union 1, Chicago Fire 1: Man of the Match

In arguably the gutsiest performance of the year, the Chicago Fire were able to score a draw on the road down a player for over an hour against the Philadelphia Union. This was in large part thanks to the best defensive performance of the season. Not only was our Man of the Match part of that effort, he also came up with three crucial blocks at the very end of the game that kept the game level. Congratulations to our man of the match, Francisco Calvo. Read more

Comments / 0

Chicago Digest

Chicago Digest

Chicago, IL
214
Followers
360
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chicago Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Sports News#Il Rrb Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy