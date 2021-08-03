Cancel
Detroit, MI

Detroit sports lineup: What’s trending

Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 4 days ago

(DETROIT, MI) Detroit sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Alabama / rivals.com

Alabama makes move for Michigan lineman

Deone Walker, four-star defensive tackle from Cass Tech in Detroit, Michigan, released a top five on July 14: Arizona State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan and Mizzou. A few weeks later, and a new offer from the defending national champions, has shuffled his favorites. Walker told BamaInsider on Sunday afternoon he has... Read more

Congratulations young man. Represent Detroit. l am proud of you. Continue to follow your dreams. Reach beyond the stars. Keep God first on your new journey. Congratulations

Detroit / detroitnews.com

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer becomes Piston for a day during series of visits through state

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had the ball at the top of the key and made an entry pass to the paint for an easy layup. She later passed to Saben Lee, who drove to the basket and scored. That’s not some weird political-sports mashup. Or maybe it is. Whitmer became... Read more

BIG GRETCH AND THE GREAT KIDNAPPING HOAX! WHITMER DIRECTED THE ORCHESTRATED AND MANUFACTURED FAKE NEWS EVENT! SHE LIKE THE DISHONEST MEDIA LIKES TO SPREAD FALSE NARRATIVES AND MISINFORMATION, CONSPIRACY THEORIES, AND PROPAGANDA!

Whitmer becomes a piston for a day ? How bout she does a mock internship at one of the thousands of businesses she closed, better yet go work at a nursing home where she killed patients.

Detroit / wincountry.com

Tigers catcher Haase saluted for hot month at the plate in July

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase has been named American League Rookie of the Month for July. Haase batted .265 with nine home runs and 29 RBI in 23 games last month. He is the first Rookie of the Month from Detroit since Brennan Boesch won the award in 2010. Read more

Detroit / cbslocal.com

Henry Ford Museum’s New Exhibit Celebrates Motorsports

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The first stop on Romain Grosjean’s monthlong tour of the United States with his family was the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, where his wife had arranged a tour for the race car driver and their three children. On the day The Associated Press visited,... Read more

Motor City Metro

Motor City Metro

Detroit, MI
Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

