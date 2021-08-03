Detroit sports lineup: What’s trending

(DETROIT, MI) Detroit sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Alabama makes move for Michigan lineman Deone Walker, four-star defensive tackle from Cass Tech in Detroit, Michigan, released a top five on July 14: Arizona State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan and Mizzou. A few weeks later, and a new offer from the defending national champions, has shuffled his favorites. Walker told BamaInsider on Sunday afternoon he has... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer becomes Piston for a day during series of visits through state Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had the ball at the top of the key and made an entry pass to the paint for an easy layup. She later passed to Saben Lee, who drove to the basket and scored. That’s not some weird political-sports mashup. Or maybe it is. Whitmer became... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Tigers catcher Haase saluted for hot month at the plate in July DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase has been named American League Rookie of the Month for July. Haase batted .265 with nine home runs and 29 RBI in 23 games last month. He is the first Rookie of the Month from Detroit since Brennan Boesch won the award in 2010. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE