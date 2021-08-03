Lifestyle wrap: Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

covid memorials – Cleveland, Ohio Chillicothe, Ohio (AP) — Ohio I planted a memorial forest of native trees to remember the dead people COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), And national governors and state legislators are considering unique ways to mark victims of the virus. A temporary monument has appeared nationwide. 250,000 white flags at RFK Stadium...

Giant Eagle reinstitutes mask policy for customers regardless of vaccination status CLEVELAND, Ohio – Giant Eagle is reinstituting a mask policy for all people in its stores – workers and customers – regardless of vaccination status. The policy takes effect for Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo employees beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4. For customers, required mask wearing begins Friday, Aug. 6....

Ohio school districts, teachers cope with uncertainty as mask guidelines continue to change Schools and teachers are working to navigate a safe plan for kids as concerns over the delta variant continues to grow.

