Cleveland, OH

Lifestyle wrap: Cleveland

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
 4 days ago

(CLEVELAND, OH) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Ohio / eminetra.com

covid memorials – Cleveland, Ohio

Chillicothe, Ohio (AP) — Ohio I planted a memorial forest of native trees to remember the dead people COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), And national governors and state legislators are considering unique ways to mark victims of the virus. A temporary monument has appeared nationwide. 250,000 white flags at RFK Stadium... Read more

Cleveland / cleveland.com

Giant Eagle reinstitutes mask policy for customers regardless of vaccination status

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Giant Eagle is reinstituting a mask policy for all people in its stores – workers and customers – regardless of vaccination status. The policy takes effect for Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo employees beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4. For customers, required mask wearing begins Friday, Aug. 6.... Read more

Comments
avatar

so there's no covid risk for the next 4 days? science!I will follow the science by taking my money to a different store

16 likes 4 dislikes 3 replies

avatar

glad to see a business thinking about the community and being one of the first to step up to protect its employees and customers whether they like it or not

4 likes 4 dislikes 2 replies

Ohio / wkyc.com

Ohio school districts, teachers cope with uncertainty as mask guidelines continue to change

Schools and teachers are working to navigate a safe plan for kids as concerns over the delta variant continues to grow. Read more

Cleveland / stacker.com

Dogs available for adoption in Cleveland

Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Cleveland using listings from petfinder.com. Read more

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

Ohio StatePosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

2 Northeast Ohio reps. file comprehensive recreational marijuana bill

(Chris Hondros/Getty Images) (OHIO) A pair of Ohio lawmakers have recently drafted and filed a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana for use and sale in the state. Per 19 News, Hudson Rep. Cased Weinstein and Cleveland Rep. Terrence Howard — both Democrats — would provide comprehensive measures for ratifying marijuana usage. That includes decriminalizing the substance as well as setting up standards for taxing and licensing to fulfill the sale of THC.

Comments / 0

