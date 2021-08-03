Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Manhattan-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

At Least One Hurt Following Large Brawl Outside Red Bull Arena One person was seen taken on a stretcher following a brawl at a doubleheader soccer match in New Jersey on Sunday. At least a dozen police officers broke up large crowds that appeared to have gotten into a fight over a flag at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison. It's unclear how many people in total were hurt but one witness told NBC New York that it was a bloody scene that would have been worse had the police not intervened. Read more

New York teen ready for Tokyo Paralympic Games GARDEN CITY, N.Y. - Anastasia Pagonis broke four American records, two world records, and earned herself a spot on the U.S. Paralympic swimming team. "Right now I'm a Paralympian since I qualified for Tokyo," she said. The 17-year-old from Garden City was diagnosed with autoimmune retinopathy and a genetic disease,... Read more

Firefighter cyclists start trek to Ground Zero in NYC from California VALLEJO, Calif. — Nearly 20 years ago, hundreds of firefighters heroically ran into burning towers in New York City while hundreds more ran away from them. Thirteen former and active firefighters plan on visiting the hallowed Ground Zero site in Manhattan this September. However, in order to honor the memory of the 343 fallen medical personnel as well as many more civilians, they're going to take the long way and go about 15 mph to get there. Read more

