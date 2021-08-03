Cancel
Manhattan, NY

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Manhattan

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 4 days ago

(MANHATTAN, NY) Manhattan-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Harrison / nbcnewyork.com

At Least One Hurt Following Large Brawl Outside Red Bull Arena

At Least One Hurt Following Large Brawl Outside Red Bull Arena

One person was seen taken on a stretcher following a brawl at a doubleheader soccer match in New Jersey on Sunday. At least a dozen police officers broke up large crowds that appeared to have gotten into a fight over a flag at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison. It's unclear how many people in total were hurt but one witness told NBC New York that it was a bloody scene that would have been worse had the police not intervened. Read more

Garden City / fox5ny.com

New York teen ready for Tokyo Paralympic Games

New York teen ready for Tokyo Paralympic Games

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. - Anastasia Pagonis broke four American records, two world records, and earned herself a spot on the U.S. Paralympic swimming team. "Right now I'm a Paralympian since I qualified for Tokyo," she said. The 17-year-old from Garden City was diagnosed with autoimmune retinopathy and a genetic disease,... Read more

California / firerescue1.com

Firefighter cyclists start trek to Ground Zero in NYC from California

Firefighter cyclists start trek to Ground Zero in NYC from California

VALLEJO, Calif. — Nearly 20 years ago, hundreds of firefighters heroically ran into burning towers in New York City while hundreds more ran away from them. Thirteen former and active firefighters plan on visiting the hallowed Ground Zero site in Manhattan this September. However, in order to honor the memory of the 343 fallen medical personnel as well as many more civilians, they're going to take the long way and go about 15 mph to get there. Read more

New York / nypost.com

Rivals Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad set to battle for hurdles gold

Rivals Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad set to battle for hurdles gold

The world will compete at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, but it’s possible the 400-meter women’s hurdles final will come down to New Jersey versus New York. Will world record holder Sydney McLaughlin, who grew up in Dunellen, N.J., grab the gold? Or will Dalilah Muhammad, a Jamaica, Queens, native from Cardozo High School successfully defend her title from the 2016 Rio Games? Read more

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
