Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Fort Worth
(FORT WORTH, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Fort Worth, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Fort Worth area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Texas officials deny hospitals' requests for hundreds of emergency staff to help with COVID surge
State officials are telling hospitals to ask cities and counties for COVID relief funds to pay for needed staff Read more
omg! Can any of you people read?! They are asking for emergency hospital staff to help keep people alive! They aren't asking for mask mandates or to shut anything down!!!
44 likes 2 dislikes 15 replies
So, Abbott wanting to kill as many as he can is with the new variant, now other people of power want to do the same thing. I wonder how many child deaths we will be able to tack onto the Govs numbers.
25 likes 8 dislikes 12 replies
New Abbott Executive Order on Covid
Governor Greg Abbott issued a new Executive Order which will prevent local officials’ ability to limit capacity at businesses or to require vaccines or face masks. The Governor said they combined several existing Covid-19 executive orders to promote statewide uniformity. The new order overrides previous orders, so local officials can’t restrict business capacity, even if hospitalization rates are over 15%. Read more
Oh no, what will ppl do now. If he's not forcing you to wear a mask, get a shot & go on lockdown. Act like you can't do that mess yourself without a government official telling you what you're going to do. Think for yourself. you want to do any of those things then feel FREE to do so.
221 likes 15 dislikes 103 replies
how? Just how is what the rest of the United States doing free? How is giving us the choice to make our own health decisions a loss of control. For all of you just get out if texas. Go take your lock downs and masks with you! AMERICA IS AVAOUT THE FREEDOM TO CHOOSE.
116 likes 35 dislikes 90 replies
How can Fort Worth close its COVID vaccine gap? Start by talking to doctors about it
Government institutions on the national and local level have been at the forefront of COVID-19 vaccine communication, but polling shows those aren’t the sources that Americans turn to when they’re making medical decisions. Americans’ trust in sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration,... Read more
Covid: OK, let's go over some facts and help others understand. It's not a vaccine, it's an experimental injection, more specifically gene therapy. The choice of getting vaccinated or not is just that,a choice. It's strictly a personal choice. Not everyone NEEDS to be vaccinated. Most people have are healthy and have great immune systems that.do not need assistance and can recover perfectly fine without a vaccine. The recovery rate is greater than the vaccines efficiency rate. There are well documented and real threats to getting the covid shot, it's a risk. The Covid jab does NOT prevent you from contracting Covid, carrying Covid or transmitting Covid....just like face coverings and face masks. At best they only reduce the risks or effects of Covid, just like have a healthy lifestyle and strong immune system.
Since the COVID shots only have emergency use authorization, they are experimental products and, as such, they are not authorized for marketing
Fort Worth One of Fastest Cities to Recover From COVID Downturn, Study Says
Fort Worth ranks among the U.S. cities with the highest rates of recovery from the COVID downturn, a study shows. Read more. Do you have a story you'd like to share with Fort Worth Inc. readers? Please send an email to our editor, Scott Nishimura. Read more