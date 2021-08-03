Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Fort Worth, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Texas officials deny hospitals' requests for hundreds of emergency staff to help with COVID surge State officials are telling hospitals to ask cities and counties for COVID relief funds to pay for needed staff

New Abbott Executive Order on Covid Governor Greg Abbott issued a new Executive Order which will prevent local officials' ability to limit capacity at businesses or to require vaccines or face masks. The Governor said they combined several existing Covid-19 executive orders to promote statewide uniformity. The new order overrides previous orders, so local officials can't restrict business capacity, even if hospitalization rates are over 15%.

How can Fort Worth close its COVID vaccine gap? Start by talking to doctors about it Government institutions on the national and local level have been at the forefront of COVID-19 vaccine communication, but polling shows those aren't the sources that Americans turn to when they're making medical decisions. Americans' trust in sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration,...

