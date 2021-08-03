Your Portland lifestyle news

(PORTLAND, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

'It didn't seem real': Family reunion leads to multiple breakthrough COVID-19 cases A Portland woman said 21 family members either tested positive for COVID or showed symptoms of the virus. Thirteen of them were fully vaccinated. Read more

Masks recommended, but what do Oregonians think? PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon could see nearly 1,200 COVID-19 cases each day by mid-August, according to a new model projection, and that’s prompting some people to rethink wearing masks. On Sunday, Oregonians said they have mixed reactions on whether they should don their masks again. Some were supportive, others... Read more

Portland bar requires customers to show proof of vaccination at door From San Francisco to New York City, many bars and restaurants are starting to require proof of vaccination as fear over the delta variant rises. Read more

