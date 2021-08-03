Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Your Portland lifestyle news

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 4 days ago

(PORTLAND, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Portland / kgw.com

'It didn't seem real': Family reunion leads to multiple breakthrough COVID-19 cases

'It didn't seem real': Family reunion leads to multiple breakthrough COVID-19 cases

A Portland woman said 21 family members either tested positive for COVID or showed symptoms of the virus. Thirteen of them were fully vaccinated. Read more

Comments
avatar

Why is it all the news that they put out on covid is negative... but they never tell you the good news..99.5% recover... It's aways scare tactics... think of it this way.. all those family members will now have natural immunity...

33 likes 9 dislikes 22 replies

avatar

but take the vaccine... it works! Just keep wearing your masks and keep social distancing and keep locked down. oh wait.... 🤣🤣🤦🏼‍♂️

13 likes 5 dislikes 14 replies

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Oregon / koin.com

Masks recommended, but what do Oregonians think?

Masks recommended, but what do Oregonians think?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon could see nearly 1,200 COVID-19 cases each day by mid-August, according to a new model projection, and that’s prompting some people to rethink wearing masks. On Sunday, Oregonians said they have mixed reactions on whether they should don their masks again. Some were supportive, others... Read more

Comments
avatar

I think Everybody needs to take responsibility for their own health... unfortunately it's not my job or concern to worry about a strangers poor health decisions, you choose how to live your life and if you're not making the best choices I'm not going to sacrifice my fresh air to put on a mask. Obviously the masks didn't work the first time so what changes now!?!?

31 likes 6 replies

avatar

Young women are being trafficked in the streets of Portland and it just..”Goes on.” Move out of this poorly run shithole as soon as you can.

32 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Portland / kgw.com

Portland bar requires customers to show proof of vaccination at door

Portland bar requires customers to show proof of vaccination at door

From San Francisco to New York City, many bars and restaurants are starting to require proof of vaccination as fear over the delta variant rises. Read more

Comments
avatar

Bravo to you bar owner! People have alot of nerves wanting to be a super spreader just to get a drink or play poker. I say go to the liquor store and play games on your phone IN YOUR OWN HOME! Nobody wants to risk their health or their family members lives because of your "civil liberties" Get vaccinated or entertain yourself and like minded people on your own island.

3 likes 4 dislikes 4 replies

avatar

they will lose a lotta customers who want that right to privacy,there is always their Competition

3 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Oregon / koin.com

Oregon COVID cases surge, hospital beds filling quickly

Oregon COVID cases surge, hospital beds filling quickly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another 2056 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Oregon in a 3-day period from Friday through Sunday, with another 5 people dying, the Oregon Health Authority said Monday. Hospitalizations are also up over the weekend, from 312 on Friday to 340 on Monday, with... Read more

Comments
avatar

This story is nothing more than a fear tactic. Notice how they said only 50% of Oregonians are vaccinated?? Remember when queen Kate herself marked the day we hit 70% vaccinated a few weeks back?

15 likes 1 reply

avatar

I urge u guys actually go to ohsu and confirm if u think it's a lie

3 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

Comments / 0

Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Portland: 1. 5253 SE 82nd Ave #27 (503) 477-8453; 2. 7901 SE Powell Blvd STE K (503) 384-2475; 3. 3131 SE Milwaukie Ave 503-234-3488; 4. 8145 SE 17th Ave (503) 382-2253; 5. 105 NW 13th Ave (503) 327-0233; 6.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Check out these homes on the Portland market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Dont miss this Vintage-inspired home by Renaissance in the heart of Kenton neighborhood! Views of Kenton park, just steps from restaurants, shopping & more!
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland events coming up

1. Jiji "The 21st Century Guitarist"; 2. Soul Searcher - Learn how to be the coach or healer the world needs!; 3. Miz Kitty's Parlour Vaudeville Variety Show - 20th Year Celebration!; 4. Matt Alber, Jon Garcia (Album Release); 5. The Paperboys;
Posted by
Portland Report

The Enchanted Forest celebrates 50 years this weekend

(TURNER, Ore.) A childhood favorite to many Oregonians, the Enchanted Forest theme park in Turner is celebrating 50 years over the weekend, KATU reports. Anniversary celebrations will start on Sunday at 12:45 p.m. in Western Town with Roger Tofte, the creator of the park, and family. There will be Q&A sessions with Tofte throughout the day at 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.71 in the greater Portland area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Portland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.28, at Astro at 4027 Se Cesar Chavez Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Check out these houses for sale in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Looking for a house in Portland? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Hiring now! Jobs in Portland with an immediate start

These companies in Portland are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Insurance Agent; 2. Customer Support Specialist; 3. Account Coordinator; 4. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 5. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 6. Customer Support Representative (Remote); 7. Salesforce Administrator, Aurea
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Report

Masks now required in all state buildings in Oregon

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Gov. Kate Brown said Friday that masks will be required in all state buildings, effective immediately, KOIN reports. The requirement comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority have updated their COVID-19 safety guidance, recommending that everyone wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Posted by
Portland Report

Oregon reports 1,026 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

(PORTLAND, Ore.) The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,026 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 and six new virus-related deaths on Thursday. The latest numbers bring the state’s total to 218,689 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Oregon’s total COVID-19 death toll sits at 2,855.

Comments / 0

Community Policy