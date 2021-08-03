Your Portland lifestyle news
'It didn't seem real': Family reunion leads to multiple breakthrough COVID-19 cases
A Portland woman said 21 family members either tested positive for COVID or showed symptoms of the virus. Thirteen of them were fully vaccinated. Read more
Why is it all the news that they put out on covid is negative... but they never tell you the good news..99.5% recover... It's aways scare tactics... think of it this way.. all those family members will now have natural immunity...
but take the vaccine... it works! Just keep wearing your masks and keep social distancing and keep locked down. oh wait.... 🤣🤣🤦🏼♂️
Masks recommended, but what do Oregonians think?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon could see nearly 1,200 COVID-19 cases each day by mid-August, according to a new model projection, and that’s prompting some people to rethink wearing masks. On Sunday, Oregonians said they have mixed reactions on whether they should don their masks again. Some were supportive, others... Read more
I think Everybody needs to take responsibility for their own health... unfortunately it's not my job or concern to worry about a strangers poor health decisions, you choose how to live your life and if you're not making the best choices I'm not going to sacrifice my fresh air to put on a mask. Obviously the masks didn't work the first time so what changes now!?!?
Young women are being trafficked in the streets of Portland and it just..”Goes on.” Move out of this poorly run shithole as soon as you can.
Portland bar requires customers to show proof of vaccination at door
From San Francisco to New York City, many bars and restaurants are starting to require proof of vaccination as fear over the delta variant rises. Read more
Bravo to you bar owner! People have alot of nerves wanting to be a super spreader just to get a drink or play poker. I say go to the liquor store and play games on your phone IN YOUR OWN HOME! Nobody wants to risk their health or their family members lives because of your "civil liberties" Get vaccinated or entertain yourself and like minded people on your own island.
they will lose a lotta customers who want that right to privacy,there is always their Competition
Oregon COVID cases surge, hospital beds filling quickly
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another 2056 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Oregon in a 3-day period from Friday through Sunday, with another 5 people dying, the Oregon Health Authority said Monday. Hospitalizations are also up over the weekend, from 312 on Friday to 340 on Monday, with... Read more
This story is nothing more than a fear tactic. Notice how they said only 50% of Oregonians are vaccinated?? Remember when queen Kate herself marked the day we hit 70% vaccinated a few weeks back?
I urge u guys actually go to ohsu and confirm if u think it's a lie
