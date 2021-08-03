What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Alameda
(ALAMEDA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Alameda, from fashion updates to viral videos.
COVID Surge: 7 Bay Area Counties Issue Indoor Mask Mandate, Regardless of Vaccination Status
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Citing a rapid rise in COVID Delta variant cases, the health directors from seven San Francisco Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley on Monday ordered residents living in their jurisdictions to once again wear masks at businesses, restaurants and other indoor public settings. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and covers all residents — both vaccinated and non-vaccinated — living in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma counties and Berkeley. Read the new revised health order (PDF) Health officials also recommend that all employers make face coverings available... Read more
All bull 💩 ...Stop playing with the Public through scare tactics...White house employees aren't doing it but they want us to... Lots of cases showing those who received Vaccine are the 1nz being counted as the so called "" NEW CASES ""
a million plus illegal aliens coming in can do that. More coming. Thanks Joe.
WATCH LIVE: Indoor mask mandate to take effect at midnight in 7 Bay Area counties
"This is not the same virus that we're combating last year even a few months ago," said Dr. Sundari Mase, health officer for Sonoma County. "The Delta variant is 60% more transmissible than previous versions of the coronavirus." Read more
When are people going to realize that despite what they say masking doesn't work. Let's hear about things that boost our immune system. mandates and lockdowns don't work!!
instead of forcing people to wear masks why dont they follow the papertrail to fauci and friends and jail whos responsable for attemped world genocide by financing lab ops
WATCH TODAY: Bay Area health officials to discuss new COVID-19 safety guidance amid surge in cases
A rise in new COVID-19 infections has officials considering a mandatory mask mandate within days. Read more
It is being spread by both vaccinated and unvaccinated stop spreading division and half truths!
vaccinated people thought they were ok no mask guess you were wrong on top of that you're infecting other ones i know sometimes without you knowing.we're all at fault here we not using masks and health care official misleading us
Vaccinated or not, universal indoor masking ordered across Bay Area again
Health officers representing several Bay Area counties and the City of Berkeley made the joint announcement on Monday, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations amid the spread of the contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Read more