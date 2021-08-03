Cancel
Alameda, CA

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Alameda

Posted by 
The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 4 days ago

(ALAMEDA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Alameda, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

San Francisco

COVID Surge: 7 Bay Area Counties Issue Indoor Mask Mandate, Regardless of Vaccination Status

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Citing a rapid rise in COVID Delta variant cases, the health directors from seven San Francisco Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley on Monday ordered residents living in their jurisdictions to once again wear masks at businesses, restaurants and other indoor public settings. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and covers all residents — both vaccinated and non-vaccinated — living in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma counties and Berkeley. Read the new revised health order (PDF) Health officials also recommend that all employers make face coverings available... Read more

Comments
avatar

All bull 💩 ...Stop playing with the Public through scare tactics...White house employees aren't doing it but they want us to... Lots of cases showing those who received Vaccine are the 1nz being counted as the so called "" NEW CASES ""

56 likes 7 dislikes 13 replies

avatar

a million plus illegal aliens coming in can do that. More coming. Thanks Joe.

30 likes 5 dislikes 20 replies

San Francisco

WATCH LIVE: Indoor mask mandate to take effect at midnight in 7 Bay Area counties

"This is not the same virus that we're combating last year even a few months ago," said Dr. Sundari Mase, health officer for Sonoma County. "The Delta variant is 60% more transmissible than previous versions of the coronavirus." Read more

Comments
avatar

When are people going to realize that despite what they say masking doesn't work. Let's hear about things that boost our immune system. mandates and lockdowns don't work!!

28 likes 5 dislikes 9 replies

avatar

instead of forcing people to wear masks why dont they follow the papertrail to fauci and friends and jail whos responsable for attemped world genocide by financing lab ops

23 likes 4 dislikes 2 replies

San Francisco

WATCH TODAY: Bay Area health officials to discuss new COVID-19 safety guidance amid surge in cases

A rise in new COVID-19 infections has officials considering a mandatory mask mandate within days. Read more

Comments
avatar

It is being spread by both vaccinated and unvaccinated stop spreading division and half truths!

avatar

vaccinated people thought they were ok no mask guess you were wrong on top of that you're infecting other ones i know sometimes without you knowing.we're all at fault here we not using masks and health care official misleading us

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
San Francisco

Vaccinated or not, universal indoor masking ordered across Bay Area again

Health officers representing several Bay Area counties and the City of Berkeley made the joint announcement on Monday, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations amid the spread of the contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Read more

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy