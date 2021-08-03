What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Alameda, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

COVID Surge: 7 Bay Area Counties Issue Indoor Mask Mandate, Regardless of Vaccination Status SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Citing a rapid rise in COVID Delta variant cases, the health directors from seven San Francisco Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley on Monday ordered residents living in their jurisdictions to once again wear masks at businesses, restaurants and other indoor public settings. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and covers all residents — both vaccinated and non-vaccinated — living in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma counties and Berkeley. Read the new revised health order (PDF) Health officials also recommend that all employers make face coverings available... Read more

TOP VIEWED

WATCH LIVE: Indoor mask mandate to take effect at midnight in 7 Bay Area counties "This is not the same virus that we're combating last year even a few months ago," said Dr. Sundari Mase, health officer for Sonoma County. "The Delta variant is 60% more transmissible than previous versions of the coronavirus." Read more

LOCAL PICK

WATCH TODAY: Bay Area health officials to discuss new COVID-19 safety guidance amid surge in cases A rise in new COVID-19 infections has officials considering a mandatory mask mandate within days. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE