Lifestyle wrap: Brooklyn

Family feud for $11M Lundy’s restaurant building boils over Lundy’s used to serve heaps of fresh seafood to nearly a million diners a year in its iconic Sheepshead Bay dining hall. But now, the owners of the 49,000-square-foot building are only dishing out courtroom beef. A lawsuit filed Wednesday aims to compel a dead shareholder’s estate to sell his... Read more

NYC assistant principal bravely fends off coyote on Massachusetts beach An assistant principal in Brooklyn bravely fought off a menacing coyote with a stick while walking on a Massachusetts beach last week, a report said. Marcy Sterlis’ horrifying ordeal began as she was putting her sneakers back on at Race Point Beach in Provincetown last Thursday shortly before noon, Boston 25 News reported. Read more

New distillery makes mushroom vodkas. Here's why some bartenders dig the idea Joe Rizzo is known for his seemingly outlandish ideas. One example: While he was teaching botany and life science in Brooklyn, he ran after-school clubs for students in their early teens. But he raised eyebrows when he proposed an interactive unit devoted to biofuels. The activity would require a critical... Read more

