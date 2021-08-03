Lifestyle wrap: Brooklyn
Family feud for $11M Lundy’s restaurant building boils over
Lundy’s used to serve heaps of fresh seafood to nearly a million diners a year in its iconic Sheepshead Bay dining hall. But now, the owners of the 49,000-square-foot building are only dishing out courtroom beef. A lawsuit filed Wednesday aims to compel a dead shareholder’s estate to sell his... Read more
NYC assistant principal bravely fends off coyote on Massachusetts beach
An assistant principal in Brooklyn bravely fought off a menacing coyote with a stick while walking on a Massachusetts beach last week, a report said. Marcy Sterlis’ horrifying ordeal began as she was putting her sneakers back on at Race Point Beach in Provincetown last Thursday shortly before noon, Boston 25 News reported. Read more
Go back to New York and leave our Coyote alone. It was just hungry and curious.
1 like
New distillery makes mushroom vodkas. Here's why some bartenders dig the idea
Joe Rizzo is known for his seemingly outlandish ideas. One example: While he was teaching botany and life science in Brooklyn, he ran after-school clubs for students in their early teens. But he raised eyebrows when he proposed an interactive unit devoted to biofuels. The activity would require a critical... Read more
French Cobble Hill baker sets sights on post-pandemic Montague Street storefront
Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC. Gautier Coiffard didn’t start baking until two years ago. Living in Cobble Hill with his partner (now fiancé), he was missing the French bread of his... Read more