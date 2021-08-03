Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Lifestyle wrap: Brooklyn

Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 4 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) Life in Brooklyn has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Brooklyn / therealdeal.com

Family feud for $11M Lundy’s restaurant building boils over

Family feud for $11M Lundy’s restaurant building boils over

Lundy’s used to serve heaps of fresh seafood to nearly a million diners a year in its iconic Sheepshead Bay dining hall. But now, the owners of the 49,000-square-foot building are only dishing out courtroom beef. A lawsuit filed Wednesday aims to compel a dead shareholder’s estate to sell his... Read more

Massachusetts / nypost.com

NYC assistant principal bravely fends off coyote on Massachusetts beach

NYC assistant principal bravely fends off coyote on Massachusetts beach

An assistant principal in Brooklyn bravely fought off a menacing coyote with a stick while walking on a Massachusetts beach last week, a report said. Marcy Sterlis’ horrifying ordeal began as she was putting her sneakers back on at Race Point Beach in Provincetown last Thursday shortly before noon, Boston 25 News reported. Read more

Comments
avatar

Go back to New York and leave our Coyote alone. It was just hungry and curious.

1 like

New York / mpnnow.com

New distillery makes mushroom vodkas. Here's why some bartenders dig the idea

New distillery makes mushroom vodkas. Here's why some bartenders dig the idea

Joe Rizzo is known for his seemingly outlandish ideas. One example: While he was teaching botany and life science in Brooklyn, he ran after-school clubs for students in their early teens. But he raised eyebrows when he proposed an interactive unit devoted to biofuels. The activity would require a critical... Read more

Brooklyn / brooklynpaper.com

French Cobble Hill baker sets sights on post-pandemic Montague Street storefront

French Cobble Hill baker sets sights on post-pandemic Montague Street storefront

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC. Gautier Coiffard didn’t start baking until two years ago. Living in Cobble Hill with his partner (now fiancé), he was missing the French bread of his... Read more

Comments / 0

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn, NY
With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

