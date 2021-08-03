Trending local sports in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) Baltimore sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

After 3 straight state titles and rise to national prominence, Poly boys basketball coach Sam Brand is stepping down Poly boys basketball coach Sam Brand, who in his 10 years at the helm built a program that reached national prominence, announced via Twitter Monday that he is stepping down. The 40-year-old Poly and Morgan State graduate will continue to teach math at the Baltimore City public school, but will now commit all his basketball time serving Baltimore City youth as the program director for Team ...

Baltimore Command boys and girls win titles at UA Underclass Tournament Boys Highlight also reach finals; South prevails in Boys Senior All-America Game. It was a banner weekend of summer lacrosse action as the Under Armour Lacrosse Classic returned to its full glory after getting derailed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual Underclass Tournament, which was scaled back...

Christy Turner, Coppin State Women's Tennis Player, Named A White House HBCU Scholar WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Christy Turner, a women's tennis player at Coppin State University, is one of 86 students recognized as a White House HBCU Scholar Tuesday, the Baltimore university announced. The program recognizes students who excel in academics, in leadership or in civic engagement at a Historically Black College or University. Applicants had to provide a transcript, resume, essay and letters of recommendation, and last but not least, the application needed the signature of the university president. "The HBCU Scholars announced today all have demonstrated remarkable dedication to their learning and exemplify the talent that our nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities have...

