Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Trending local sports in Baltimore

Posted by 
The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 4 days ago

(BALTIMORE, MD) Baltimore sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Baltimore sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Baltimore / baltimoresun.com

After 3 straight state titles and rise to national prominence, Poly boys basketball coach Sam Brand is stepping down

After 3 straight state titles and rise to national prominence, Poly boys basketball coach Sam Brand is stepping down

Poly boys basketball coach Sam Brand, who in his 10 years at the helm built a program that reached national prominence, announced via Twitter Monday that he is stepping down. The 40-year-old Poly and Morgan State graduate will continue to teach math at the Baltimore City public school, but will now commit all his basketball time serving Baltimore City youth as the program director for Team ... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Baltimore / varsitysportsnetwork.com

Baltimore Command boys and girls win titles at UA Underclass Tournament

Baltimore Command boys and girls win titles at UA Underclass Tournament

Boys Highlight also reach finals; South prevails in Boys Senior All-America Game. It was a banner weekend of summer lacrosse action as the Under Armour Lacrosse Classic returned to its full glory after getting derailed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual Underclass Tournament, which was scaled back... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Baltimore / cbslocal.com

Christy Turner, Coppin State Women’s Tennis Player, Named A White House HBCU Scholar

Christy Turner, Coppin State Women’s Tennis Player, Named A White House HBCU Scholar

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Christy Turner, a women’s tennis player at Coppin State University, is one of 86 students recognized as a White House HBCU Scholar Tuesday, the Baltimore university announced.  The program recognizes students who excel in academics, in leadership or in civic engagement at a Historically Black College or University.  Applicants had to provide a transcript, resume, essay and letters of recommendation, and last but not least, the application needed the signature of the university president.  “The HBCU Scholars announced today all have demonstrated remarkable dedication to their learning and exemplify the talent that our nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities have... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Baltimore / baltimoreravens.com

Press Release: Ravens Provide $100,000 in PLAY 60 Grants

Press Release: Ravens Provide $100,000 in PLAY 60 Grants

The Ravens Foundation, Inc. recently awarded $100,000 in grants to 22 nonprofit organizations in the Baltimore area. The Ravens' PLAY 60 Grant continues to provide financial support of up to $10,000 for both new and expanding programs or endeavors that promote physical fitness and/or nutrition education among youth. Over the past 15 years, the Ravens Foundation, Inc. has provided over $1.5 million in funding to support these deserving programs. Read more

Comments / 0

The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
692
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports In Baltimore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Lifestyle wrap: Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Baltimore, from fashion updates to viral videos. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Baltimore. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Start tomorrow? Baltimore companies hiring immediately

These companies in Baltimore are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Remote Customer Service Representative $14hr; 2. Educational Sales Specialist; 3. Bilingual Spanish Sling Work At Home Customer Support; 4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 5. Customer Support Representative (Remote); 6. Account Executive (REMOTE);
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Top Baltimore news stories

(BALTIMORE, MD) The news in Baltimore never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy