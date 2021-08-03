Trending sports headlines in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) Seattle-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Huskies Offer Isendre Ahfua, a Mountainous Kid from the Neighborhood Isendre "Papa" Ahfua visited Alabama last month and the Crimson Tide didn't have a uniform big enough to fit him properly. This is a situation that won't be exclusive to the SEC powerhouse. Ahfua is an offensive guard from Seattle's O'Dea High School. He measures 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds —... Read more

Garth Brooks to perform at Seattle’s Lumen Field in September, tickets on sale Friday SEATTLE, Wash. — Good news, country music fans! For the first time in four years, Garth Brooks is set to perform in Seattle. Brooks will play at Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, on Saturday, September 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the Stadium Tour go on sale Friday... Read more

Ranking the UW Huskies’ football roster ahead of fall camp: Nos. 50-41 At Pac-12 football media day last week, Jimmy Lake was asked what stood out most about his team after exiting the spring. “We have a bunch of returners, as you guys know. We have depth at every single position,” said Washington’s second-year coach, wearing a bright purple polo shirt and a giddy grin. “The competition is going to make the cream rise to the top. So I’m most excited about that going into our training camp in August.” Read more

