Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Trending sports headlines in Seattle

Posted by 
Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 4 days ago

(SEATTLE, WA) Seattle-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Seattle sports. For more stories from the Seattle area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Seattle / si.com

Huskies Offer Isendre Ahfua, a Mountainous Kid from the Neighborhood

Huskies Offer Isendre Ahfua, a Mountainous Kid from the Neighborhood

Isendre "Papa" Ahfua visited Alabama last month and the Crimson Tide didn't have a uniform big enough to fit him properly. This is a situation that won't be exclusive to the SEC powerhouse. Ahfua is an offensive guard from Seattle's O'Dea High School. He measures 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds —... Read more

Comments
avatar

He has the right to do the shot put on the girls track team if the football gig don’t work out!👍😳

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Seattle / yaktrinews.com

Garth Brooks to perform at Seattle’s Lumen Field in September, tickets on sale Friday

Garth Brooks to perform at Seattle’s Lumen Field in September, tickets on sale Friday

SEATTLE, Wash. — Good news, country music fans! For the first time in four years, Garth Brooks is set to perform in Seattle. Brooks will play at Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, on Saturday, September 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the Stadium Tour go on sale Friday... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Seattle / seattletimes.com

Ranking the UW Huskies’ football roster ahead of fall camp: Nos. 50-41

Ranking the UW Huskies’ football roster ahead of fall camp: Nos. 50-41

At Pac-12 football media day last week, Jimmy Lake was asked what stood out most about his team after exiting the spring. “We have a bunch of returners, as you guys know. We have depth at every single position,” said Washington’s second-year coach, wearing a bright purple polo shirt and a giddy grin. “The competition is going to make the cream rise to the top. So I’m most excited about that going into our training camp in August.” Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Seattle / king5.com

Olympic Dreams: Seattle’s Nevin Harrison sets sights on Olympic gold, world record

Olympic Dreams: Seattle’s Nevin Harrison sets sights on Olympic gold, world record

Nevin Harrison became the first American female sprint canoe world champion at the age of 17. Now, she has some bigger dreams to chase in Tokyo. Read more

Comments / 2

Seattle News Alert

Seattle News Alert

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
695
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Check out these homes on the Seattle market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Contemporary craftsman 2-story home features A/C, coffered ceilings, gas fireplace, and a large covered deck out back. 3 bedrooms plus a huge bonus/office room
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Live events Seattle — what’s coming up

1. IMPROV 500 - The "Art" of Improv - A Deeper Understanding FALL; 2. Abjo | Les Play House Tour Seattle; 3. Speed Dating - Seattle Singles; 4. IMPROV 600 SUNDAY- Advance Performance - Conquer Your Fear FALL; 5. Mountain Mama Getaway: Mt. Rainier National Park Tour;
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Sun forecast for Seattle — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(SEATTLE, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Seattle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Seattle events coming soon

1. Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Seattle; 2. Pete Lee, (21+ Event) Pop Up Comedy Club at The Hard Rock Cafe Cavern Club; 3. Shook presents: ONHELL; 4. Parlor Tricks Comedy Roast Battle; 5. Beer + Yoga at Old Stove Brewing Co;

Comments / 2

Community Policy