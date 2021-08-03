Cancel
Fairfield, CT

Sports wrap: Fairfield

Posted by 
Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 4 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Fairfield-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Fairfield sports. For more stories from the Fairfield area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Fairfield / ncadvertiser.com

Northern Junior returns after year's absence on golf calendar

Northern Junior returns after year's absence on golf calendar

FAIRFIELD — The Northern Junior is back after a year’s absence and looks as strong as ever. New Haven Country Club returns as the site for the 19th annual championship. The 36-hole tournament will be held Tuesday and Wednesday. Milford’s Ben James will be going for the three-peat. “The Northern... Read more

Fairfield / ctpost.com

Annika Sorenstam dominates to win U.S. Senior Women's Open in Fairfield

Annika Sorenstam dominates to win U.S. Senior Women's Open in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Sometimes, the script actually plays out the way it is supposed to. The moment Annika Sorenstam decided she would play in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, she was considered the favorite. This was still months before she actually submitted an entry form. One big reason why Sorenstam came... Read more

Fairfield / ctpost.com

Stacy recalls pressure to '3-peat' at 1979 U.S. Women's Open at Brooklawn CC

Stacy recalls pressure to '3-peat' at 1979 U.S. Women's Open at Brooklawn CC

FAIRFIELD — The memories are still there 42 years later for Hollis Stacy, who was going for the “three-peat” before the term was even known. Stacy came to Brooklawn Country Club in 1979 attempting to win her third consecutive U.S. Women’s Open championship. She fell short in her quest, tying for 15th place. Read more

Fairfield / greenwichtime.com

USGA, Brooklawn CC relationship likely to continue

USGA, Brooklawn CC relationship likely to continue

FAIRFIELD — Brooklawn Country Club had to do more than just provide golf at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open championship. It also had to make sure the golfers enjoyed their stay on site with minimal issues from the moment they arrived each day to the time they left the property. Read more

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Top homes for sale in Fairfield

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: The MOST private lot in StoneRidge- surrounded by greenbelt. Originally a $60K lot premium for uniquely private, yet w/in neighbrhood. Many group activities, w/no
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

High Fairfield County beach pass fees hinder accessibility to town beaches, areas with high water quality

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn.) As summer humidity and rising temperatures descend on Connecticut, many residents are turning to the numerous Fairfield County beaches to beat the heat. Unfortunately, the high cost of daily and seasonal passes for out-of-towners excludes some county residents from these marine oases, including those with high water quality.

