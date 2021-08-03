Sports wrap: Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Fairfield-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Northern Junior returns after year's absence on golf calendar FAIRFIELD — The Northern Junior is back after a year’s absence and looks as strong as ever. New Haven Country Club returns as the site for the 19th annual championship. The 36-hole tournament will be held Tuesday and Wednesday. Milford’s Ben James will be going for the three-peat. “The Northern... Read more

Annika Sorenstam dominates to win U.S. Senior Women's Open in Fairfield FAIRFIELD — Sometimes, the script actually plays out the way it is supposed to. The moment Annika Sorenstam decided she would play in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, she was considered the favorite. This was still months before she actually submitted an entry form. One big reason why Sorenstam came... Read more

Stacy recalls pressure to '3-peat' at 1979 U.S. Women's Open at Brooklawn CC FAIRFIELD — The memories are still there 42 years later for Hollis Stacy, who was going for the “three-peat” before the term was even known. Stacy came to Brooklawn Country Club in 1979 attempting to win her third consecutive U.S. Women’s Open championship. She fell short in her quest, tying for 15th place. Read more

