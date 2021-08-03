Dallas sports lineup: What’s trending

(DALLAS, TX) Dallas sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Southlake Carroll QB Quinn Ewers will skip senior year to profit off NIL; will this start new trend? Editor’s note: This story has been updated since it was originally published. Southlake Carroll five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers will have a chance to earn seven figures straight out of high school after making a groundbreaking decision that could impact the future of prep football in Texas. Ewers, the No. 1... Read more

North Texas high school athletes waiting to see how COVID spike will affect fall sports DALLAS - As North Texas students return to the classroom this fall, high school athletics will also be starting up. But this semester could be especially complicated for student-athletes with strict state rules regarding masks and vaccinations and a more contagious delta variant. Many high school athletes use their sport... Read more

Area athletes up for USA Today national HS sports awards A handful of Dallas-area student-athletes will have a chance to be recognized among the best in the nation in their respective sports this week. Thursday marks the culmination of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the outlet’s national recognition program for high school sports around the country. Earlier this month, several student-athletes were recognized as male and female athletes of the year in the state’s various sanctioned sports. Each statewide award winner automatically advances to the national awards show, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday online at sportsawards.usatoday.com. Read more

