Dallas, TX

Dallas sports lineup: What’s trending

The Dallasite
 4 days ago

(DALLAS, TX) Dallas sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Dallas sports. For more stories from the Dallas area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Dallas / dallasnews.com

Southlake Carroll QB Quinn Ewers will skip senior year to profit off NIL; will this start new trend?

Southlake Carroll QB Quinn Ewers will skip senior year to profit off NIL; will this start new trend?

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since it was originally published. Southlake Carroll five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers will have a chance to earn seven figures straight out of high school after making a groundbreaking decision that could impact the future of prep football in Texas. Ewers, the No. 1... Read more

Texas / fox4news.com

North Texas high school athletes waiting to see how COVID spike will affect fall sports

North Texas high school athletes waiting to see how COVID spike will affect fall sports

DALLAS - As North Texas students return to the classroom this fall, high school athletics will also be starting up. But this semester could be especially complicated for student-athletes with strict state rules regarding masks and vaccinations and a more contagious delta variant. Many high school athletes use their sport... Read more

Dallas / starlocalmedia.com

Area athletes up for USA Today national HS sports awards

Area athletes up for USA Today national HS sports awards

A handful of Dallas-area student-athletes will have a chance to be recognized among the best in the nation in their respective sports this week. Thursday marks the culmination of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the outlet’s national recognition program for high school sports around the country. Earlier this month, several student-athletes were recognized as male and female athletes of the year in the state’s various sanctioned sports. Each statewide award winner automatically advances to the national awards show, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday online at sportsawards.usatoday.com. Read more

Dallas / dallasweekly.com

Roland Parrish Student Athlete of the Week: Dylan Evans

Roland Parrish Student Athlete of the Week: Dylan Evans

GPA: 4.43 (weighted) 3.7 (unweighted) One of the top wide receivers in the Dallas/Fort Worth area recently committed to continue his football career at the United States Air Force Academy. Dylan Evans of Little Elm High School enters his senior year ranked 15th on the Dallas Morning News’ list for best receivers and after putting in work this offseason, he is laser focused on the success of his team and his teammates during this upcoming season. Read more

