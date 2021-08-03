Phoenix sports digest: Top stories today

(PHOENIX, AZ) Phoenix-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Arcis Golf acquires 6 Arizona-based Mickelson golf courses Arcis Golf, the second largest and fastest-growing owner and operator of golf facilities in the United States, has acquired six Mickelson Golf Properties from professional golfer and World Golf Hall of Fame legend Phil Mickelson and his business partner, Steve Loy. The transaction closed today, and Arcis Golf assumes operations on Tuesday, August 3. Read more

D-backs Rookies Participate In Local School Supply Drive To kick off August, 18 Diamondbacks 2021 draft picks and recent signees helped host a back-to-school backpack camp and school supply drive for at least 100 students with the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. 2021 first-round pick Jordan Lawlar and second-round pick Ryan Bliss were among the players to participate in... Read more

Arizona Olympian Jagger Eaton to throw out first pitch at Diamondbacks game PHOENIX — Bronze medalist Jagger Eaton is coming home. The Mesa native is mixing skateboarding and baseball by throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday. Eaton is touching down in his home state from the Tokyo Olympics, after winning bronze in... Read more

