Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix sports digest: Top stories today

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 4 days ago

(PHOENIX, AZ) Phoenix-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Phoenix / azbigmedia.com

Arcis Golf acquires 6 Arizona-based Mickelson golf courses

Arcis Golf acquires 6 Arizona-based Mickelson golf courses

Arcis Golf, the second largest and fastest-growing owner and operator of golf facilities in the United States, has acquired six Mickelson Golf Properties from professional golfer and World Golf Hall of Fame legend Phil Mickelson and his business partner, Steve Loy. The transaction closed today, and Arcis Golf assumes operations on Tuesday, August 3. Read more

Phoenix / sports360az.com

D-backs Rookies Participate In Local School Supply Drive

D-backs Rookies Participate In Local School Supply Drive

To kick off August, 18 Diamondbacks 2021 draft picks and recent signees helped host a back-to-school backpack camp and school supply drive for at least 100 students with the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. 2021 first-round pick Jordan Lawlar and second-round pick Ryan Bliss were among the players to participate in... Read more

Arizona / 12news.com

Arizona Olympian Jagger Eaton to throw out first pitch at Diamondbacks game

Arizona Olympian Jagger Eaton to throw out first pitch at Diamondbacks game

PHOENIX — Bronze medalist Jagger Eaton is coming home. The Mesa native is mixing skateboarding and baseball by throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday. Eaton is touching down in his home state from the Tokyo Olympics, after winning bronze in... Read more

Arizona / 12news.com

Phoenix-raised track and field athletes taking center stage: Here's how to watch Arizona Olympians compete live from Aug. 3-5

Phoenix-raised track and field athletes taking center stage: Here's how to watch Arizona Olympians compete live from Aug. 3-5

Devon Allen, a Brophy Prep High School alum, will compete in the 110m hurdles, and Will Claye, a Mountain Pointe High School alum, will compete in the triple jump. Read more

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

