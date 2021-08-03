Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milpitas, CA

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Milpitas

Posted by 
The Milpitas Dispatch
The Milpitas Dispatch
 4 days ago

(MILPITAS, CA) Milpitas-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
San Jose / athlonsports.com

San Jose State Football: Wins, Not Celebrity, Define Reigning Mountain West Champs

San Jose State Football: Wins, Not Celebrity, Define Reigning Mountain West Champs

LAS VEGAS — Walking around the Bay Area in his San Jose State swag, head coach Brent Brennan gets shout-outs — not always because he’s recognized. “I’ll be wearing a Spartan shirt, and I’ll see someone wearing a Spartan shirt, and I’ll be like, ‘Go Spartans!’ and they’ll say, ‘Yeah! They had a good year this year!’ And I’ll be like, ‘Yeah, they did! Way to go, man,’” he said during Mountain West Conference media days at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. “And they’ve got no idea [they are talking to the program’s head coach].” Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
San Diego / timesofsandiego.com

San Diego State University Hires Stanford’s Lauren Dobashi as Women’s Golf Coach

San Diego State University Hires Stanford’s Lauren Dobashi as Women’s Golf Coach

Lauren Dobashi, who has spent the past eight seasons with Stanford, has been hired as San Diego State’s women’s golf coach, the university announced Monday. While an assistant and associate head coach with the Cardinals from 2014-19, Dobashi helped Stanford to a national title in 2015 and six consecutive NCAA Championship appearances, including three straight NCAA regional titles from 2016-18. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
San Jose / presstelegram.com

Whicker: San Jose State striking a blow for college football’s underclass

Whicker: San Jose State striking a blow for college football’s underclass

San Jose State has marched through lakes of fire to get here. For the moment, don’t tell the Spartans that the real heat dome is coming. They represent the cannon fodder of the Football Bowl Subdivision. They play for the one-star recruits, the coaches who share cubicles, the programs that don’t have putt-putt golf courses in their football buildings, the ones that don’t have football buildings at all. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
San Jose / mercurynews.com

Aloha Roller Rink owner helps keep skating — and her community — alive during pandemic

Aloha Roller Rink owner helps keep skating — and her community — alive during pandemic

Editor’s note: This story is part of the annual Mosaic Journalism Workshop for Bay Area high school students, a two-week intensive course in journalism. Students in the program report and photograph real stories under the guidance of professional journalists. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aloha Roller Rink at... Read more

Comments / 0

The Milpitas Dispatch

The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas, CA
366
Followers
386
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milpitas, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy