Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) Milpitas-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

San Jose State Football: Wins, Not Celebrity, Define Reigning Mountain West Champs LAS VEGAS — Walking around the Bay Area in his San Jose State swag, head coach Brent Brennan gets shout-outs — not always because he’s recognized. “I’ll be wearing a Spartan shirt, and I’ll see someone wearing a Spartan shirt, and I’ll be like, ‘Go Spartans!’ and they’ll say, ‘Yeah! They had a good year this year!’ And I’ll be like, ‘Yeah, they did! Way to go, man,’” he said during Mountain West Conference media days at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. “And they’ve got no idea [they are talking to the program’s head coach].” Read more

TRENDING NOW

San Diego State University Hires Stanford’s Lauren Dobashi as Women’s Golf Coach Lauren Dobashi, who has spent the past eight seasons with Stanford, has been hired as San Diego State’s women’s golf coach, the university announced Monday. While an assistant and associate head coach with the Cardinals from 2014-19, Dobashi helped Stanford to a national title in 2015 and six consecutive NCAA Championship appearances, including three straight NCAA regional titles from 2016-18. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Whicker: San Jose State striking a blow for college football’s underclass San Jose State has marched through lakes of fire to get here. For the moment, don’t tell the Spartans that the real heat dome is coming. They represent the cannon fodder of the Football Bowl Subdivision. They play for the one-star recruits, the coaches who share cubicles, the programs that don’t have putt-putt golf courses in their football buildings, the ones that don’t have football buildings at all. Read more

TOP VIEWED