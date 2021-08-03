Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Your Atlanta lifestyle news

Posted by 
ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 4 days ago

(ATLANTA, GA) Life in Atlanta has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Georgia / cnn.com

What Georgia schools are doing as students return to classrooms with Covid cases rising

What Georgia schools are doing as students return to classrooms with Covid cases rising

(CNN) — Stefanie Watts admits she's worried about sending her granddaughter and her son back to school on Monday. "I'm scared," Watts told CNN at a vaccination event in DeKalb County, Georgia. "I'm not gonna tell no lie. I am scared." But that's why Watts is getting the teens vaccinated,... Read more

Comments
avatar

The number of infections is increasing daily in Georgia. The first school that's returned already has teachers and pupils in quarantine at home. Vaccination rate is one of the lowest in the country. Many school districts don't require masks to be worn in school or on school transport. The Governor opened up the State before almost all others and brought in a no mask mandate. With all of this there's only one way it's going to go in Georgia! In a month's time it will be chaos and everyone will be blaming someone else and no one will take any responsibility for what happens. It's my prediction and I'm fairly sure it's going to happen.

6 likes 8 replies

avatar

I’m more afraid of Dr. Fauci and the CDC. It’s obvious the CDC was pressured by the White House and Dr. Fauci. They are in control of this narrative. The CDC has lost credibility.

5 likes 3 dislikes 2 replies

Georgia / macon.com

Georgia news anchor back on the air after contracting COVID. ‘Keep on movin’

Georgia news anchor back on the air after contracting COVID. 'Keep on movin'

Georgia TV journalist Fred Blankenship is back on the news desk but working “to get my strength back” after battling a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Blankenship, a morning anchor at WSB-TV in Atlanta, marked his first day back on air Monday with an inspirational message for viewers. “Hey, I’m back!”... Read more

Comments
avatar

out of town 😪 😕 and Colors Song 🎵 🎶 👌 😍 ✨ 550B is one 👌 😍 that is the only

1 like 1 reply

Atlanta / wsbtv.com

HAPPENING TODAY: Atlanta mayor, APD holding news conference on ‘Covid Crime Wave’

HAPPENING TODAY: Atlanta mayor, APD holding news conference on 'Covid Crime Wave'

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant and Emory infectious diseases Dr. Carlos Del Rio will be holding a news conference Tuesday to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on crime in the city. Atlanta and surrounding areas have seen a rise in... Read more

Comments
avatar

Bottoms is weak on crime and pro politics. The issue is not race or COVID-19 related, the issue is lack of support for our police officers and enforcement.

29 likes 1 reply

avatar

It’s not a CoVID crime wave. It’s a complete lack of leadership and support for your officers! That would be why you are not running again as your leadership was a failure. Get a mayor with moral family ethic and strong leadership.

19 likes

Atlanta / fox5atlanta.com

Autopsy on dog belonging to Piedmont Park murder victim

Autopsy on dog belonging to Piedmont Park murder victim

ATLANTA - Authorities are examining the dog that belonged to the woman stabbed to death in Piedmont Park. The murder has shocked the Atlanta community. Katherine Janness was cut multiple times by an assailant who also killed her dog. Investigators believe it is almost a certainty the pet named Bowie... Read more

Comments
avatar

several stabbings and murders around midtown but no one wants to say serial killer. put the facts together before you believe the news.

3 likes

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

