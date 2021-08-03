Your Atlanta lifestyle news
What Georgia schools are doing as students return to classrooms with Covid cases rising
(CNN) — Stefanie Watts admits she's worried about sending her granddaughter and her son back to school on Monday. "I'm scared," Watts told CNN at a vaccination event in DeKalb County, Georgia. "I'm not gonna tell no lie. I am scared." But that's why Watts is getting the teens vaccinated,... Read more
The number of infections is increasing daily in Georgia. The first school that's returned already has teachers and pupils in quarantine at home. Vaccination rate is one of the lowest in the country. Many school districts don't require masks to be worn in school or on school transport. The Governor opened up the State before almost all others and brought in a no mask mandate. With all of this there's only one way it's going to go in Georgia! In a month's time it will be chaos and everyone will be blaming someone else and no one will take any responsibility for what happens. It's my prediction and I'm fairly sure it's going to happen.
I’m more afraid of Dr. Fauci and the CDC. It’s obvious the CDC was pressured by the White House and Dr. Fauci. They are in control of this narrative. The CDC has lost credibility.
Georgia news anchor back on the air after contracting COVID. ‘Keep on movin’
Georgia TV journalist Fred Blankenship is back on the news desk but working “to get my strength back” after battling a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Blankenship, a morning anchor at WSB-TV in Atlanta, marked his first day back on air Monday with an inspirational message for viewers. “Hey, I’m back!”... Read more
HAPPENING TODAY: Atlanta mayor, APD holding news conference on ‘Covid Crime Wave’
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant and Emory infectious diseases Dr. Carlos Del Rio will be holding a news conference Tuesday to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on crime in the city. Atlanta and surrounding areas have seen a rise in... Read more
Bottoms is weak on crime and pro politics. The issue is not race or COVID-19 related, the issue is lack of support for our police officers and enforcement.
It’s not a CoVID crime wave. It’s a complete lack of leadership and support for your officers! That would be why you are not running again as your leadership was a failure. Get a mayor with moral family ethic and strong leadership.
Autopsy on dog belonging to Piedmont Park murder victim
ATLANTA - Authorities are examining the dog that belonged to the woman stabbed to death in Piedmont Park. The murder has shocked the Atlanta community. Katherine Janness was cut multiple times by an assailant who also killed her dog. Investigators believe it is almost a certainty the pet named Bowie... Read more
several stabbings and murders around midtown but no one wants to say serial killer. put the facts together before you believe the news.
