Your Atlanta lifestyle news

What Georgia schools are doing as students return to classrooms with Covid cases rising (CNN) — Stefanie Watts admits she's worried about sending her granddaughter and her son back to school on Monday. "I'm scared," Watts told CNN at a vaccination event in DeKalb County, Georgia. "I'm not gonna tell no lie. I am scared." But that's why Watts is getting the teens vaccinated,... Read more

Georgia news anchor back on the air after contracting COVID. ‘Keep on movin’ Georgia TV journalist Fred Blankenship is back on the news desk but working “to get my strength back” after battling a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Blankenship, a morning anchor at WSB-TV in Atlanta, marked his first day back on air Monday with an inspirational message for viewers. “Hey, I’m back!”... Read more

HAPPENING TODAY: Atlanta mayor, APD holding news conference on ‘Covid Crime Wave’ ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant and Emory infectious diseases Dr. Carlos Del Rio will be holding a news conference Tuesday to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on crime in the city. Atlanta and surrounding areas have seen a rise in... Read more

