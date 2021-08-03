Cancel
Saratoga, CA

The lineup: Sports news in Saratoga

The Saratoga Post
 4 days ago

(SARATOGA, CA) Saratoga-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Saratoga / pastthewire.com

Saratoga Today day 14, we're another week in

Saratoga Today day 14, we’re another week in

Saratoga Today and we close out another week and day 14 of racing at the Spa. We’ll take a look at Essential Quality’s prep for the Travers and his win in the Jim Dandy. What does it tell us going forward?. We revisit the Curlin from Friday and re-assess First... Read more

San Jose / athlonsports.com

San Jose State Football: Wins, Not Celebrity, Define Reigning Mountain West Champs

San Jose State Football: Wins, Not Celebrity, Define Reigning Mountain West Champs

LAS VEGAS — Walking around the Bay Area in his San Jose State swag, head coach Brent Brennan gets shout-outs — not always because he’s recognized. “I’ll be wearing a Spartan shirt, and I’ll see someone wearing a Spartan shirt, and I’ll be like, ‘Go Spartans!’ and they’ll say, ‘Yeah! They had a good year this year!’ And I’ll be like, ‘Yeah, they did! Way to go, man,’” he said during Mountain West Conference media days at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. “And they’ve got no idea [they are talking to the program’s head coach].” Read more

San Diego / timesofsandiego.com

San Diego State University Hires Stanford's Lauren Dobashi as Women's Golf Coach

San Diego State University Hires Stanford’s Lauren Dobashi as Women’s Golf Coach

Lauren Dobashi, who has spent the past eight seasons with Stanford, has been hired as San Diego State’s women’s golf coach, the university announced Monday. While an assistant and associate head coach with the Cardinals from 2014-19, Dobashi helped Stanford to a national title in 2015 and six consecutive NCAA Championship appearances, including three straight NCAA regional titles from 2016-18. Read more

San Jose / mercurynews.com

Aloha Roller Rink owner helps keep skating — and her community — alive during pandemic

Aloha Roller Rink owner helps keep skating — and her community — alive during pandemic

Editor’s note: This story is part of the annual Mosaic Journalism Workshop for Bay Area high school students, a two-week intensive course in journalism. Students in the program report and photograph real stories under the guidance of professional journalists. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aloha Roller Rink at... Read more

With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

