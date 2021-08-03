What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Newark
COVID: Kaiser Permanente Makes Vaccination Mandatory for All Employees
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, announced Monday that it will make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all its employees, including physicians. A press release issued by the organization on Monday said that the mandate marked another step in the “ongoing effort to protect the health and safety of its workforce and the patients they care for.” “As the country’s largest integrated care delivery system, we feel it is our responsibility to do everything we can to help bring an end to the pandemic, especially in light of the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the... Read more
Make them sign a document stating they know whats in the vaccine and will compensate you or your family if you have an adverse reaction to the vaccine
4 likes 4 replies
Shame on kaiser. they fire the very people that do many thanked for their tireless shift after shift work during covid. The vaccine is still experimental as it’s not approved by FDA yet therefore people have a right not to have a foreign substance implanted in their bodies until they feel enough review has been done and FDA fully backs the vaccine. People that push the vaccine only see one way.
3 likes
Kaiser orders all employees to get COVID vaccine as delta variant spreads in California
Kaiser Permanente ordered its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine Monday in one of the most dramatic moves yet by a healthcare organization to fight the recent surge in coronavirus infections. The Oakland-based healthcare giant said nearly a quarter of its 240,000 employees remain unvaccinated, including 5% of its doctors. Read more
Mass exodus of Doctors, nursing staff, CNAs, environment services about to happen. People don't get it. Destruction of America is happening
They should all be required to do what they require of its members. Obviously, a very small group will be ineligible due to documented medical issues, and those folks may have to be placed in different jobs during times of spikes.
COVID: Spike In Cases Triggers More Demand For Testing, Longer Wait Times
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As COVID cases spike, more people are realizing they need to get tested. In fact, every Bay Area County Health Department is seeing a significantly higher demand for testing and officials don’t want community test sites to become overwhelmed. “We’ve already decided not to scale back some testing sites we had considered scaling back. As the demand changes we are going to consider opening up additional testing sites,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano of Contra Costa Health Services. Sam Levin has been trying to get tested for days after being exposed to a close... Read more
#DeliverBirthJustice campaign aims to improve care for Black moms, babies
Five Bay Area counties have launched a campaign to raise awareness around how racism is affecting, even killing, Black moms and their babies. The campaign called #DeliverBirthJustice is part of a statewide effort called the Perinatal Equity Initiative, led by state public health officials, to wipe out disparities related to infant deaths. Read more