Newark, CA

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Newark

Posted by 
East Bay News
East Bay News
 4 days ago

(NEWARK, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Newark, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Newark area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Oakland / cbslocal.com

COVID: Kaiser Permanente Makes Vaccination Mandatory for All Employees

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, announced Monday that it will make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all its employees, including physicians. A press release issued by the organization on Monday said that the mandate marked another step in the “ongoing effort to protect the health and safety of its workforce and the patients they care for.” “As the country’s largest integrated care delivery system, we feel it is our responsibility to do everything we can to help bring an end to the pandemic, especially in light of the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the... Read more

Comments
avatar

Make them sign a document stating they know whats in the vaccine and will compensate you or your family if you have an adverse reaction to the vaccine

4 likes 4 replies

avatar

Shame on kaiser. they fire the very people that do many thanked for their tireless shift after shift work during covid. The vaccine is still experimental as it’s not approved by FDA yet therefore people have a right not to have a foreign substance implanted in their bodies until they feel enough review has been done and FDA fully backs the vaccine. People that push the vaccine only see one way.

3 likes

California / fresnobee.com

Kaiser orders all employees to get COVID vaccine as delta variant spreads in California

Kaiser Permanente ordered its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine Monday in one of the most dramatic moves yet by a healthcare organization to fight the recent surge in coronavirus infections. The Oakland-based healthcare giant said nearly a quarter of its 240,000 employees remain unvaccinated, including 5% of its doctors. Read more

Comments
avatar

Mass exodus of Doctors, nursing staff, CNAs, environment services about to happen. People don't get it. Destruction of America is happening

avatar

They should all be required to do what they require of its members. Obviously, a very small group will be ineligible due to documented medical issues, and those folks may have to be placed in different jobs during times of spikes.

San Francisco / cbslocal.com

COVID: Spike In Cases Triggers More Demand For Testing, Longer Wait Times

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As COVID cases spike, more people are realizing they need to get tested. In fact, every Bay Area County Health Department is seeing a significantly higher demand for testing and officials don’t want community test sites to become overwhelmed. “We’ve already decided not to scale back some testing sites we had considered scaling back. As the demand changes we are going to consider opening up additional testing sites,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano of Contra Costa Health Services. Sam Levin has been trying to get tested for days after being exposed to a close... Read more

San Francisco Bay Area / localnewsmatters.org

#DeliverBirthJustice campaign aims to improve care for Black moms, babies

Five Bay Area counties have launched a campaign to raise awareness around how racism is affecting, even killing, Black moms and their babies. The campaign called #DeliverBirthJustice is part of a statewide effort called the Perinatal Equity Initiative, led by state public health officials, to wipe out disparities related to infant deaths. Read more

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With East Bay News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Newark, CA
Local
Local
Newark, CA
Government
City
Government
City
Newark, CA
Local
California Government
Newark, CAPosted by
Newark-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautifully remodeled Mid-Century Modern home in a prime Sunnyvale location. Light & bright open floor plan w/ wide oak floors, tongue & groove ceilings
Newark, CAPosted by
Here’s the cheapest gas in Newark Saturday

(NEWARK, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Newark area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 43621 Pacific Commons Blvd. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at 76 at 4190 Mowry Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Newark, CAPosted by
Top homes for sale in Newark

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Mayra Vera - 510-557-0603 - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY 1:30-5pm. This property features a open concept kitchen with lots of storage, stainless
Newark, CAPosted by
Newark diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.80

(NEWARK, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.80 in the greater Newark area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Newark area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at 76 at 39925 Mission Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.79, listed at Chevron at 30151 Industrial Pkwy Sw.
Newark, CAPosted by
Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Newark

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Newark: 1. Strategic Account Manager up to $200K; 2. General Manager - casual full-service restaurant; 3. Construction Administrative Assistant; 4. Customer Support Agent; 5. Shipping and Receiving Specialist; 6. Patient Care Coordinator / Rehab Aide
Newark, CAPosted by
Newark calendar: What's coming up

1. Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Fremont; 2. DDGER JEWELING – Sheila Spangler – July 31st, 2021; 3. Los Altos Stars High School Series; 4. Specialty Camp Bundle Session 2 - Fremont, CA 2021; 5. VIP Petcare at Bogie's Discount Pet Food & Supplies;
Newark, CAPosted by
Take a look at these homes on the market in Newark

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Veronica Clyatt - 925-989-4968 - Luxury home with upgraded amenities & rich detailing throughout its bright, vibrant & spacious layout. Located in the prestigious
Newark, CAPosted by
Hiring Now: These roles are open in Newark

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Newark: 1. Insurance Sales Agents & Agencies - We've Fixed Your Biggest Marketing Issues; 2. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 07/27/2021, Average $61,928/Year; 3. Outside Sales - ENTJ Ideal - Educational Photographic Workshop Experiences;
Newark, CAPosted by
These houses are for sale in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Newark, CAPosted by
Newark events coming soon

1. The 37th Annual Newark Mile 4k (2021); 2. VIBE WITH ME SUNDAYS 5-8pm Featuring: KID DYNAMITE; 3. Academic Bridge Camp - Morning Only - Fremont, CA 2021; 4. VIP Petcare at Bogie's Discount Pet Food & Supplies; 5. Speed Reading Class - Fremont;
Newark, CAPosted by
Check out these homes for sale in Newark now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Timothy McGuire - 925-895-9950 - Wonderful Arbor model on a tree lined street in desirable Pleasanton Valley. Walk to award winning schools, parks, Pleasanton
Newark, CAPosted by
Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Newark

(NEWARK, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.74 in the greater Newark area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Newark area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 40077 Mission Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 30151 Industrial Pkwy Sw, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.63.
Newark, CAPosted by
Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in Newark, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

