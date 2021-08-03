San Mateo sports lineup: What’s trending
San Mateo graduate Dane Anderson homers in PenCities 18U Black season finale
Dane Anderson finished the summer the same way he finished his senior season at San Mateo — hitting bombs. As PenCities 18U Black closed its season Sunday with a 10-8 loss to Mountain View at Sea Cloud Park, Anderson emerged with one of the most impressive swings of the day. The recent high school graduate unloaded on a seventh-inning fastball and sent it soaring over the tree line in left field. Read more
Britt Williams, longtime Aragon football coach, passes away
Britt Williams, who was head coach for the Aragon football team from 1979 to 1999 and was a teacher on campus, died Monday afternoon, Aragon athletic director Steve Sell told the Daily Journal. “He was my mentor,” Sell said, adding Williams had been suffering from dementia and heart issues. During... Read more
District 33 champion San Carlos captures Section 6 title, advances to SoCal divisional
San Carlos Little League racked up four wins in California District 33 tournament play — 12-2 over North Park, 8-0 over Allied Gardens and 7-2 and 15-4 over Rolando — to advance to this year’s California Section 6 championship tournament in Vista. Joining San Carlos in the July 17-22 section... Read more
Firefighter cyclists begin trek from Bay Area to New York
Nearly 20 years ago, hundreds of firefighters heroically ran into burning towers in New York City while hundreds more ran away from them. Thirteen former and active firefighters plan on visiting the hallowed Ground Zero site in Manhattan this September. However, in order to honor the memory of the 343 fallen medical personnel as well as many more civilians, they’re going to take the long way and go about 15 mph to get there. Read more
