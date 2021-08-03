Cancel
San Mateo, CA

San Mateo sports lineup: What’s trending

Peninsula Digest
 4 days ago

(SAN MATEO, CA) San Mateo sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

San Mateo / smdailyjournal.com

San Mateo graduate Dane Anderson homers in PenCities 18U Black season finale

San Mateo graduate Dane Anderson homers in PenCities 18U Black season finale

Dane Anderson finished the summer the same way he finished his senior season at San Mateo — hitting bombs. As PenCities 18U Black closed its season Sunday with a 10-8 loss to Mountain View at Sea Cloud Park, Anderson emerged with one of the most impressive swings of the day. The recent high school graduate unloaded on a seventh-inning fastball and sent it soaring over the tree line in left field. Read more

San Mateo / smdailyjournal.com

Britt Williams, longtime Aragon football coach, passes away

Britt Williams, longtime Aragon football coach, passes away

Britt Williams, who was head coach for the Aragon football team from 1979 to 1999 and was a teacher on campus, died Monday afternoon, Aragon athletic director Steve Sell told the Daily Journal. “He was my mentor,” Sell said, adding Williams had been suffering from dementia and heart issues. During... Read more

San Carlos / eccalifornian.com

District 33 champion San Carlos captures Section 6 title, advances to SoCal divisional

District 33 champion San Carlos captures Section 6 title, advances to SoCal divisional

San Carlos Little League racked up four wins in California District 33 tournament play — 12-2 over North Park, 8-0 over Allied Gardens and 7-2 and 15-4 over Rolando — to advance to this year’s California Section 6 championship tournament in Vista. Joining San Carlos in the July 17-22 section... Read more

Vallejo / timesheraldonline.com

Firefighter cyclists begin trek from Bay Area to New York

Firefighter cyclists begin trek from Bay Area to New York

Nearly 20 years ago, hundreds of firefighters heroically ran into burning towers in New York City while hundreds more ran away from them. Thirteen former and active firefighters plan on visiting the hallowed Ground Zero site in Manhattan this September. However, in order to honor the memory of the 343 fallen medical personnel as well as many more civilians, they’re going to take the long way and go about 15 mph to get there. Read more

Peninsula Digest

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

