Los Altos, CA

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Los Altos

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Life in Los Altos has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Los Altos area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
San Jose / abc7news.com

EXCLUSIVE: San Jose businesses targeted by anti-maskers amid Delta variant surge

EXCLUSIVE: San Jose businesses targeted by anti-maskers amid Delta variant surge

Video shows two men, without masks and phone cameras rolling, enter a store and begin making accusations to the staff - Asking why they need to wear a mask, who the owner of the store is, and even insulting a customer calling her a "Karen." Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
San Jose / ktvu.com

San Jose, Mountain View, Brentwood requiring masks indoors in public buildings

San Jose, Mountain View, Brentwood requiring masks indoors in public buildings

SAN JOSE, Calif. - For the first time since March of 2020, San Jose City Hall open its doors to the public. If you need help with city services, residents can meet with someone face to face by appointment only. "We were just ready to slowly open," said Vicki Day,... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
San Francisco Bay Area / sfchronicle.com

Yes, it's legal for restaurants and bars to require proof of vaccination for customers. Here's why

Yes, it's legal for restaurants and bars to require proof of vaccination for customers. Here's why

A growing number of Bay Area restaurants and bars are asking patrons to show their vaccine cards before entering, leading to some online backlash and confusion about the practice’s legality. Can restaurants legally require their employees and customers to be vaccinated? The short and simple answer is yes, but there... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
San Jose / nbcbayarea.com

2 South Bay Hospitals to Add Staff After Violations, Complaints

2 South Bay Hospitals to Add Staff After Violations, Complaints

After months of outcry by nurses, statements by lawmakers and an NBC Bay Area investigation exposing reports of poor patient care at San Jose’s Good Samaritan Hospital, parent company HCA Healthcare has agreed to “significant” changes to nurse wages and staffing at two of its Bay Area facilities. NBC Bay... Read more

