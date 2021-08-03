Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Los Altos

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Life in Los Altos has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Los Altos area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

EXCLUSIVE: San Jose businesses targeted by anti-maskers amid Delta variant surge Video shows two men, without masks and phone cameras rolling, enter a store and begin making accusations to the staff - Asking why they need to wear a mask, who the owner of the store is, and even insulting a customer calling her a "Karen." Read more

LATEST NEWS

San Jose, Mountain View, Brentwood requiring masks indoors in public buildings SAN JOSE, Calif. - For the first time since March of 2020, San Jose City Hall open its doors to the public. If you need help with city services, residents can meet with someone face to face by appointment only. "We were just ready to slowly open," said Vicki Day,... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Yes, it's legal for restaurants and bars to require proof of vaccination for customers. Here's why A growing number of Bay Area restaurants and bars are asking patrons to show their vaccine cards before entering, leading to some online backlash and confusion about the practice’s legality. Can restaurants legally require their employees and customers to be vaccinated? The short and simple answer is yes, but there... Read more

TOP VIEWED