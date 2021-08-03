Trending lifestyle headlines in San Francisco
COVID Surge: 7 Bay Area Counties Issue Indoor Mask Mandate, Regardless of Vaccination Status
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Citing a rapid rise in COVID Delta variant cases, the health directors from seven San Francisco Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley on Monday ordered residents living in their jurisdictions to once again wear masks at businesses, restaurants and other indoor public settings. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and covers all residents — both vaccinated and non-vaccinated — living in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma counties and Berkeley. Read the new revised health order (PDF) Health officials also recommend that all employers make face coverings available... Read more
All bull 💩 ...Stop playing with the Public through scare tactics...White house employees aren't doing it but they want us to... Lots of cases showing those who received Vaccine are the 1nz being counted as the so called "" NEW CASES ""
a million plus illegal aliens coming in can do that. More coming. Thanks Joe.
WATCH LIVE: Indoor mask mandate to take effect at midnight in 7 Bay Area counties
"This is not the same virus that we're combating last year even a few months ago," said Dr. Sundari Mase, health officer for Sonoma County. "The Delta variant is 60% more transmissible than previous versions of the coronavirus." Read more
When are people going to realize that despite what they say masking doesn't work. Let's hear about things that boost our immune system. mandates and lockdowns don't work!!
instead of forcing people to wear masks why dont they follow the papertrail to fauci and friends and jail whos responsable for attemped world genocide by financing lab ops
Mask mandate reinstated in San Francisco Bay Area amid surge
Health officials in San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties have announced that they are reinstating a mask mandate for all indoor settings as COVID-19 infections surge Read more
get vaccine and stay 6 feet apart and since the vaccine is not able to keep you from covid, wear a mask and stay indoors
And back we go to masks, when: “A Covid viral particle is around 100 nanometres, material gaps in blue surgical masks are up to 1,000 times that size, cloth mask gaps can be 500,000 times the size,” Dr Colin Axon, a SAGE advisor urged.The professor noted that “those aerosols escape masks and will render the mask ineffective,” adding “The public were demanding something must be done, they got masks, it is just a comfort blanket. But now it is entrenched, and we are entrenching bad behaviour.”“All around the world you can look at mask mandates and superimpose on infection rates, you cannot see that mask mandates made any effect whatsoever,” Axon further noted, adding that “The best thing you can say about any mask is that any positive effect they do have is too small to be measured.”
California backsliding in fight against COVID
Good morning, California. It’s Tuesday, August 3. Less than three months after Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his “California Roars Back” campaign-budget slogan, it already feels outdated. Seven Bay Area counties on Monday mandated masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, following in the footsteps of Los Angeles, Sacramento and Yolo counties.... Read more
That’s due to all the illegals being let in over our borders. If Covid was really a threat they would close our borders! All of them!
This further proves that the vaccines don't work in fact vaccines may be causing increased sickness, no vaccine works against a costly mutating virus that's the reason why there's no vaccine against HIV despite repeated attempts in the past the only thing that works against HIV are antivirals and there is an antiviral recently developed for covid called Tempol they need to release this antiviral and all other types of antivirals to save lives but the fact is they won't because it will take money away from their useless vaccines in other words the American healthcare system is a scam it's a scam for fauci to make money and get a cut of his the vaccines that are based off his patented bat virus and the federal government is in on it, people need to take down the federal government it's fake they're not on the people's side.
