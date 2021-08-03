Disneyland Resort Introduces Magic Key Program, a New Guest-Centric Offering with Choice, Flexibility and Value
There is so much excitement happening right now at the Disneyland Resort – from exploring the all-new Super Hero-themed land of Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure park, to living out your own Star Wars story in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland park. Plus, fireworks are back with Mickey's Mix Magic, all three of our Disneyland Resort hotels have reopened, and there's lots of great dining, shopping and entertainment throughout the Downtown Disney District, too.
