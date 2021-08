Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett says that the Californian metal superstars are aiming to heal a divided planet with their forthcoming eleventh studio album. Speaking exclusively to Classic Rock, the 58-year-old guitarist says, “Metallica has always been about bringing people together through music. I think the sentiment now is that people need music more than ever to bring everyone together and collectively celebrate that we've got to this point. There's a lot of division in the world, and hopefully this Metallica album will cut through the division and bring people together in ways that are more beneficial for everyone over all.”