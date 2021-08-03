Cancel
Law

DOJ Joins Cases Alleging False Diagnoses by Kaiser MA Plans

By Kerry Dooley Young
Medscape News
 6 days ago

The federal government will intervene in a cluster of lawsuits that allege Kaiser Permanente's Medicare Advantage plans submitted inaccurate diagnostic codes for members to get higher reimbursements. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said federal investigations led it to opt-in to participation in six lawsuits filed under the whistleblower provisions of...

