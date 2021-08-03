Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Well over 80% of vehicles passed in International Roadcheck 2021

By Land Line Staff
Posted by 
Land Line Media
Land Line Media
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During the three-day inspection blitz in May known as International Roadcheck 2021, about 83.5% of the vehicles inspected had no out-of-service violations. More than 40,000 commercial motor vehicle inspections were conducted May 4-6 in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, according to a news release from the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, which sponsors the inspection event. In the U.S. and Canada, both vehicles and driver records were inspected. In Mexico, only vehicles were inspected.

landline.media

Comments / 0

Land Line Media

Land Line Media

Grain Valley, MO
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

Land Line Media is the comprehensive news source for professional truck drivers in the U.S., covering everything from regulation, legislation, litigation, business news and analysis.

 https://landline.media/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Commercial Vehicle#Vehicles#Brake#Vehicle Inspection#International Roadcheck#Level Iii#The National Guard#Cvsa#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Carsfreightwaves.com

Roadcheck Week results: HOS violations a bigger share of all citations

A comparison of the just-released results from International Roadcheck Week shows that hours-of-service (HOS) violations in both the U.S. and Canada rose as a percentage of all violations between 2020 and 2021. The data from the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance shows most trends and percentages of violations were roughly in...
PoliticsFireEngineering.com

Polaris Government and Defense Brings Firefighting Utility Vehicle to FDIC International

Polaris Government and Defense continues to expand the vehicles, technology, training, support services and accessories available for fire and rescue agencies. In booth #5367 at FDIC International next week, this division of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) is displaying a Polaris RANGER XP 1000 fire utility vehicle (UTV). Turn-key fire and rescue utility vehicles provided by Polaris Government and Defense can improve response time and extend reach without compromising mobility, budget or effectiveness.
Presidential Electionfox29.com

Biden to set target for 50% of all US vehicles to be zero-emission by 2030

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order Thursday that calls for half of all vehicle sales in the United States to be zero-emission vehicles by 2030. The order is part of the administration’s broader "Build Back Better" agenda and aims to bolster infrastructure. It will also include new mileage and anti-pollution standards from the Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Department, part of Biden's goal to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.
Politicsspectrumnews1.com

Automakers pledge to increase U.S. electric vehicle sales

WASHINGTON (AP) — Declaring the U.S. must “move fast” to win the carmaking future, President Joe Biden on Thursday touted a commitment from the auto industry to make electric vehicles up to half of U.S. sales by the end of the decade. Biden wants automakers to raise gas mileage and...
CarsCleanTechnica

Do Electric Vehicles Pollute As Much As Gas-Powered Ones?

No. The answer to the question posed in the title, “Do Electric Vehicles Pollute as Much as Gas-Powered Ones?” is unequivocally no. As electric vehicles have gained consumer interest and market share over the past decade, some studies have emerged to supposedly refute claims that EVs are better for the environment. The counter-argument went that something like, “EVs pollute because the energy needed to manufacture the ever-important battery — in additional to the emissions from electricity generation — makes EVs pollute worse than a gas-powered car.”
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. Halfway into 2021, automakers have already announced nine models headed toward indefinite retirement for the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity are getting booted to make room for more electrified lineups in the future.
Economygcaptain.com

Cargo Ship Gets Kicked Out of U.S. Waters After Discovery of Invasive Insects

U.S. Customs and Border Protection ordered a Panama-flagged bulk carrier to immediately depart U.S. waters earlier this month after the discovery of invasive insects on board. CBP says the M/V Pan Jasmine arrived at an anchorage down river from New Orleans on July 17th, arriving from Paradip, India via Vera Cruz, Mexico.
EconomyTruth About Cars

General Motors Halts Pickup Truck Production Again

It’s no surprise that automotive computer chips are harder to find than potato chips at a Beachbody convention. GM has been hit hard by the shortage, forced to idle production of its most profitable machines while choosing to de-content some of their vehicles in a bid to keep the lines humming.
IndustryNBC Philadelphia

Amazon Delivery Companies Routinely Tell Drivers to Bypass Safety Inspections

Amazon drivers around the U.S. say managers routinely ask them to bypass daily inspections and not report certain types of problems with their vans. Doing so violates Amazon's policies, which urge drivers not to "operate any unsafe vehicles" when they're on the road delivering packages. Delivery companies, or DSPs, face...
CarsFortune

The war to charge your electric car is powering up

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In the 20th century, giant oil companies raced to build as many service stations as they could to fuel America’s gas guzzlers. Today, amid the rise of electric cars, a new battle is underway to install charging stations, where drivers plug in instead of fill up.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1980 International Harvester Scout II Midas Turbodiesel 4×4 4-Speed

This is a great chance to get into the vintage SUV market. In 1980, the final edition of the Midas Van Conversions modifying new Scout IIs at dealers was coming to an end. This partnership gave the Scouts some unique touches throughout, and when you find an example with the Midas dealership customizations, it’s a pretty special occasion. Now available to bid on through Bring A Trailer, this old school off-roader can now join your collection, or become your new favorite daily driver.
TrafficGwinnett Daily Post

Be wary of vehicles' 'miles-to-empty' estimates

ATLANTA — Drivers could be taking an unnecessary risk if they over-rely on fuel economy displays. AAA tested the accuracy of in-vehicle fuel systems that measure fuel economy and range (miles-to-empty). Collectively, the systems tested were relatively accurate, but a closer examination of different driving scenarios revealed significant variability based on changes in speed, acceleration and distance.
IndustryAutoblog

UK to add overhead contact lines on highway to power electric trucks

The move forward to a green transportation future could involve a step back into the past. In the early years of the last century, overhead wires above city streets supplied power to electric streetcars and trolleys. That same principle could be applied to modern electric trucks on major highways. The United Kingdom is installing overhead contact lines for that purpose on a 12.4-mile section of motorway, with the pilot project serving as a testbed to see if the scheme could be rolled out nationwide.
Presidential Electionnationalgeographic.com

Has the electric car’s moment arrived at last?

We’re on the cusp of transitioning to electric vehicles—if Biden and Congress take the right steps. Updated August 5, 2021—President Joe Biden today signed an executive order that by 2030 half of new vehicles sold in the U.S. are to be electric. Car mileage standards will be raised, reversing cuts by the Trump administration and topping where they were under Obama. The administration also intends to make car and truck pollution rules stronger to encourage electric vehicle sales.

Comments / 0

Community Policy