Well over 80% of vehicles passed in International Roadcheck 2021

This is a great chance to get into the vintage SUV market. In 1980, the final edition of the Midas Van Conversions modifying new Scout IIs at dealers was coming to an end. This partnership gave the Scouts some unique touches throughout, and when you find an example with the Midas dealership customizations, it’s a pretty special occasion. Now available to bid on through Bring A Trailer, this old school off-roader can now join your collection, or become your new favorite daily driver.