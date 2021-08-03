Well over 80% of vehicles passed in International Roadcheck 2021
During the three-day inspection blitz in May known as International Roadcheck 2021, about 83.5% of the vehicles inspected had no out-of-service violations. More than 40,000 commercial motor vehicle inspections were conducted May 4-6 in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, according to a news release from the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, which sponsors the inspection event. In the U.S. and Canada, both vehicles and driver records were inspected. In Mexico, only vehicles were inspected.landline.media
