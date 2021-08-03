Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pat Shurmur Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Drew Lock

By Chris Rosvoglou
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s way too early for the Denver Broncos to declare a winner for this year’s quarterback battle, but Drew Lock appears to be trending in the right direction. Lock struggled mightily during the 2020 season, completing 57.3 percent of his passes for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. In an effort to bolster their quarterback room this offseason, the Broncos acquired Teddy Bridgewater in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

thespun.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
169K+
Followers
33K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teddy Bridgewater#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLnbcsportsedge.com

Denver Broncos Have a Drew Lock Sized Problem

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. I would love to see the Denver Broncos be successful in 2021....
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Broncos OC: 'Best version' of Drew Lock he has seen

Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has liked what he's seen so far from both Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. But it was his praise for Lock in particular that may turn heads after a bumpy start to the quarterback's pro career. "I've seen both guys getting better," Shurmur said...
NFLallfans.co

Second season with Pat Shurmur could be big for Broncos QB Drew Lock

For the first time since 2017, quarterback Drew Lock is set enter a football season with the same offensive coordinator he had the previous year. Pat Shurmur is returning as the Denver Broncos’ play-caller this season, and that could be big news for Lock. “Without a doubt, without a doubt,”...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Two former Seahawks now facing felony charges

Last week two former Seahawks were involved in off-the-field legal issues. Frank Clark was charged from a March incident involving a weapons violation. Barkevious Mingo with a child sex offense accusation. Fortunately for the Seahawks neither player has been a part of the organization for at least a couple of...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLNBC Sports

49ers 'deeply saddened' to learn of former TE Clark's death

Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark, a third-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, died this week. He was 49. “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark,” the 49ers said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Aaron Rodgers

Along with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski teased Aaron Rodgers during “The Match” on Tuesday. The star tight end kept the ribbing going today. During the golf match-which Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau won, defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson–Gronkowski made an appearance on the broadcast. During that guest spot, he joked that Rodgers “looks more lazy now than I did in retirement.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video Of This Aaron Rodgers Throw Is Going Viral

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback (maybe?) Aaron Rodgers finally defeated Tom Brady. Just a few months after losing to Brady in the NFC title game, Rodgers exacted his revenge. The reigning NFL MVP and Bryson DeChambeau took down Brady and Phil Mickelson in “The Match” this week. Just...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans LB Arrested on Child Indecency Charges in Texas

Barkevious Mingo, the former Houston Texans linebacker who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, was arrested in Texas this week on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to Arlington Police Department records. Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a...
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.

Comments / 0

Community Policy