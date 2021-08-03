Pat Shurmur Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Drew Lock

It’s way too early for the Denver Broncos to declare a winner for this year’s quarterback battle, but Drew Lock appears to be trending in the right direction. Lock struggled mightily during the 2020 season, completing 57.3 percent of his passes for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. In an effort to bolster their quarterback room this offseason, the Broncos acquired Teddy Bridgewater in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.