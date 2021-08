As New York City embarks on its gradual return to normal, it’s time to revive one of our most treasured traditions of the before-times — gathering in a park to watch a movie outside on a warm summer night. And wow, would you look at that: Vulture is pleased to announce that the team behind Bryant Park Movie Nights has once again asked us to curate its 2021 series of free outdoor films, which runs for five weeks beginning in late August. It’s the best thing to happen to late summer since Taylor Swift’s “August.”