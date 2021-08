LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A cooling station for those looking to get out of the excessive heat will be open on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The city of Las Vegas says Dula Gymnasium, located at 441 E. Bonanza Road, will open at 7 a.m. due to the excessive heat forecast for Aug. 4-5. The location will be open to anyone from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.