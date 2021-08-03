Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Cloudy skies with chances for rain, especially late in the day.

Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Wednesday looks like a cloudy day across the region with chances for rain in some areas.

Scattered showers are possible during the morning, particularly on Cape Cod and the Islands. Otherwise, forecasters expect cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

Late in the day or Wednesday evening, showers and thunderstorms could arrive, and the rain could be heavy at times.

Daily Local Weather Forecast