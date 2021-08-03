Bears invested in QBs — but can they protect them?

While some NFL coaches have used their platform to argue passionately for players to get vaccinated, the Bears’ Matt Nagy has been more muted. “You have 90 players that all have opinions for different reasons on what they want to do for the team, and what they want to do for themselves … ” he said Thursday. “You see some head coaches are a little more vocal than others. Nothing wrong with that. Some, you don’t see say a word about it. Nothing wrong with that.”