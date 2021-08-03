Bears invested in QBs — but can they protect them?
The Bears spent the offseason investing in quarterbacks. Now they have to protect them. Coach Matt Nagy claims he’s not nervous, but he’s definitely concerned. The Bears’ projected starting offensive tackles — rookie Teven Jenkins and veteran Germain Ifedi — have yet to play during training camp because of, respectively, a lingering sore back and a hip flexor injured during the team’s conditioning test. On Tuesday, Elijah Wilkinson, the swing tackle, was put on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.chicago.suntimes.com
