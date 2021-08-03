The Bulls add DeMar DeRozan to the mix and now have a ‘Plan B’
The on-the-court upgrades the Bulls made on the first two days of free agency will be immediate. A pure play-making point guard in Lonzo Ball, who understands how to run a team with pace, as well as having positional size and a willingness to defend to impact both ends of the floor, and then a pick-and-roll defensive expert in Alex Caruso, who understands winning and doing the dirty work that impact games.chicago.suntimes.com
Comments / 0