The Bulls add DeMar DeRozan to the mix and now have a ‘Plan B’

By Joe Cowley
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 2 days ago
The on-the-court upgrades the Bulls made on the first two days of free agency will be immediate. A pure play-making point guard in Lonzo Ball, who understands how to run a team with pace, as well as having positional size and a willingness to defend to impact both ends of the floor, and then a pick-and-roll defensive expert in Alex Caruso, who understands winning and doing the dirty work that impact games.

