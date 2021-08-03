'He's doing fine': Daily battles helping Lions rookie Penei Sewell adapt at right tackle

Less than 48 hours away from the start of training camp means another installment in EA Sports' annual football video game franchise—Madden NFL—isn’t far behind. The football video game series releases in August each year, but in the weeks leading up to its drop, the team at EA Sports has made a yearly tradition out of revealing the ratings for the players in the game. Over the course of this week, ratings for various positions will be revealed on ESPN as part of a partnership between the network and the video game company.