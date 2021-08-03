Cancel
'He's doing fine': Daily battles helping Lions rookie Penei Sewell adapt at right tackle

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllen Park — Taylor Decker's welcome-to-the-NFL moment came in the first quarter of his first preseason game. At that point, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher James Harrison was well past his prime. He was 38, entering his 14th season and was five years removed from his last of five Pro Bowl appearances. But that didn't stop him from handing Decker his lunch, bending around the outside edge for a strip-sack on then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

