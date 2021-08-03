Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Roku (ROKU) Option Traders Tuning in Ahead of Earnings

By Gordon Scott
Investopedia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors of Roku, Inc. (ROKU) have kept the share prices range bound ahead of the company's fiscal second quarter earnings announcement. At first glance, it appears that option traders are positioned for a positive move, as the number of call options is rising in the open interest. The unusual option activity could create a strong downward trend in the price action if ROKU delivers a negative earnings surprise.

www.investopedia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Average#Key Takeaways Traders#Atr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Microvast Sees High WallStreetBets Interest As Stock Surges 20% — Robinhood, AMD, AMC, MicroVision Other Top Trends

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Thursday night, while Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Online brokerage Robinhood Markets is seeing the highest interest...
Stockspulse2.com

NET Stock Price: $130 Target From RBC

The shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) have received a price target increase from $100 to $130 by RBC Capital. These are the details. The shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) have received a price target increase from $100 to $130 by RBC Capital. And RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
StocksInvestopedia

Amazon (AMZN) Option Traders Bearish After Revenue Miss

After Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) reported that it had missed revenue estimates for its fiscal second quarter earnings results, option traders are taking actions that imply they think the share price will drift lower in the future. This may come as no surprise considering that the AMZN share price fell 7.5% the day after the report was announced.
StocksInvestopedia

Coinbase (COIN) Option Traders Optimistic Into Earnings

Investors of Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) have kept the share prices range bound ahead of the company's fiscal second quarter earnings announcement. At first glance, it appears that option traders are positioned for a positive move, as the number of call options in the open interest outweighs the number of puts. The unusual option activity could create a strong downward trend in the price action if COIN delivers a negative earnings surprise.
Financial ReportsInvestopedia

Roku Q2 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Roku Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction Earnings Per Share Beat $0.52 $0.11 Revenue (millions) Beat $645.1 $619.0 Active Accounts (millions) Miss 55.1 55.8. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Roku (ROKU) Financial Results: Analysis. Roku, Inc. (ROKU), major manufacturer of streaming-devices, reported strong earnings...
Financial ReportsInvestopedia

PayPal (PYPL) Option Traders Shift Outlook After Earnings

After PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) reported that it had missed revenue expectations for its second quarter earnings results, option traders are taking actions that imply they think the share price will drift lower in the future. This may not be surprising considering that the PYPL share price fell 6.2% the day after the report was announced.
StocksInvestopedia

Option Traders High on Canopy Growth (CGC) Into Earnings

Investors of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) have bid down the share prices ahead of the company's fiscal first quarter earnings report. At first glance, it appears that option traders are expecting a positive move, as the number of call options in the open interest is greater than the number of puts. The unusual option activity could create a strong upward trend in the price action if CGC reports a positive earnings surprise.
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

Hanesbrands, Wynn Resorts rise; Roku, Etsy fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Roku Inc., down $16.84 to $403.48. The video streaming company fell short of Wall Street forecasts for active accounts and streaming hours during the second quarter. Etsy Inc., down $19.69 to $182.41. The online crafts marketplace gave investors a weak...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) is trading lower Thursday morning after the company announced its second-quarter financial results and said streaming hours decreased by 1 billion quarter over quarter. Roku reported quarterly earnings of 52 cents, which beat the estimate of 12 cents. The company reported quarterly revenue of $645 million, which...
StocksStreet.Com

Buy the Earnings Dip in Roku Stock

Roku (ROKU) - Get Report was taking the same path that many growth stocks have been taking after earnings - trading lower after posting results. The stock opened lower by about 9%, fell as much as 9.8% and then rebounded Thursday rather quickly. Shares are down less on the day...
StocksInvestopedia

Dominion Energy (D) Option Traders Energized Before Earnings

Investors of Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) have kept the share prices range bound ahead of the company's fiscal second quarter earnings report. At first glance, it appears that option traders are prepped for a positive move, as the number of call options is growing in the open interest. The unusual option activity could create a strong upward trend in the price action if Dominion delivers a positive earnings surprise.
Stockspulse2.com

ROKU Stock Price Fell 4.01%: Why It Happened

The stock price of Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell by 4.01%. This is why it happened. The stock price of Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell by 4.01%. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s second quarter results. These are the highlights:. — Total net revenue grew 81% year-over-year (YoY) to...
StocksStreet.Com

Roku Stock Cuts the Cord

Roku ( (ROKU) - Get Report) is not growing fast enough for the next evolution of digital media streaming. That’s a big problem for shareholders. The Los Gatos, Calif.-based company reported Wednesday that members watched 1 billion fewer hours of digital content on its platform during the second quarter. To make matters worse Roku is now losing money on its popular media players.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 81 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 150.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial ReportsSan Mateo Daily Journal

Roku: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $73.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. The results beat Wall Street expectations....
StocksInvestopedia

Duke Energy (DUK) Option Traders Eye Earnings Reversal

Confident investors of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) have bid up the share prices to an elevated range going into the company's fiscal second quarter earnings report. At first glance, it appears that option traders are anticipating a negative move, as there are a growing number of put options in the open interest. This unusual option activity could create a strong upward trend in the price action if Duke Energy delivers a positive earnings surprise.
StocksInvestopedia

Moderna (MRNA) Option Traders Ready for Earnings Boost

Optimistic investors have bid up the share prices of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) to an extreme range ahead of the company's fiscal second quarter earnings announcement. At first glance, it appears that option traders are ready for a positive move, as there are a rising number of call options being bought and put options being sold in the open interest. This unusual option activity could create a strong downward trend in the price action if MRNA delivers a negative earnings surprise.
TechnologyLight Reading

Roku streaming hours shrink in Q2

It was a mixed bag for Roku in the second quarter of 2021 as total streaming hours shrunk and active account growth flattened, but other aspects of its business ï¿½ including total revenues and average revenues per user (ARPU) ï¿½ continued to soar. Streaming hours on Roku's platform totaled 17.4...
MarketsForbes

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Roku Today

Roku Inc. scheduled to report earnings after Wednesday’s close. The stock just hit a record high of $490.76/share in 2021 and is currently trading near $421/share. The stock is prone to big moves after reporting earnings and can easily gap up if the numbers are strong. Conversely, if the numbers disappoint, the stock can easily gap down. To help you prepare, here is what the Street is expecting:
Stocksinvezz.com

Roku CEO on sell-off despite strong earnings: “our stock is notoriously volatile”

Roku beats Wall Street estimates in the fiscal second quarter. Its active accounts growth comes in weaker than expected. CEO Wood discusses earnings on CNBC's "Closing Bell". Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported its financial results for the fiscal second quarter on Wednesday that beat Wall Street estimates. Shares of the company, however, tanked a little under 10% in after-hours trading as active-account growth in Q2 came in weaker than expected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy