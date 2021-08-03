Roku (ROKU) Option Traders Tuning in Ahead of Earnings
Investors of Roku, Inc. (ROKU) have kept the share prices range bound ahead of the company's fiscal second quarter earnings announcement. At first glance, it appears that option traders are positioned for a positive move, as the number of call options is rising in the open interest. The unusual option activity could create a strong downward trend in the price action if ROKU delivers a negative earnings surprise.www.investopedia.com
