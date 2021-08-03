Cancel
Roku Q2 2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

By Nathan Reiff
Investopedia
 2 days ago

Roku Inc. (ROKU), the leading streaming-device manufacturer in the U.S., has taken a 33% to 39% market share in the U.S. each year since 2015. Business has been particularly vibrant during the COVID-19 pandemic as customers opt to stay home and stream video, although the outlook isn't entirely perfect. Roku faces increasing competition from traditional-media rivals such as Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) that may be looking to expand into streaming. The company has also made the headlines following reports of glitches with its devices.

