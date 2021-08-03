Royal Caribbean Group Q2 FY 2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), which owns and operates global cruise vacation brands Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea, has resumed U.S. operations this summer after the cruise industry was mostly sidelined over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the faster-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus has already prompted the company to expand its testing procedures for cruises departing from the U.S. Six passengers aboard one of Royal Caribbean's ships tested positive for COVID-19 last week, a reminder that risks remain.www.investopedia.com
