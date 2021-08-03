Royal Caribbean Group Q2 FY 2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

With 29 ships operating and plans for almost 80% of the fleet operational by the end of the year, Royal Caribbean is well underway to make 2021 as successful as it can be. The financial results from the world’s second-biggest cruise operator have been disappointing for the last 18 months, and the second-quarter results show that Royal Caribbean isn’t there yet, but the company is well underway to recover from the hits it has taken during the pandemic.