Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Arkansas Farmers Market Week is Aug. 1-7

By Staff Report
newtoncountytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmers markets, long thought of as a niche affectation of suburban parking lots or roadside stands, truly came into their own over the past year. As many food retailers struggled to deal with supply …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...

newtoncountytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Lots#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentuckians encouraged to support state’s farm families during Farmers’ Markets Week Aug. 1-7

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is encouraging Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week Aug. 1-7 by getting out and supporting Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the public. “2020 was a struggle for just about everyone,” said Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “Despite the hardships of the...
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

What To Expect At The Wilmington Farmers Market On August 1

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open this Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. August 1 Farmers Market Lineup:. Vendors:. Seafood Express. Aaronap Cellars. North of Boston. Gaouette Farm. Cupcake City. Sweets...
Grocery & Supermaketinsitebrazosvalley.com

First Saturday Bellville Farmers and Artisan Market on Aug. 7

Information courtesy of Bellville Chamber of Commerce. Visit Bellville, 55 miles from Bryan/College Station, Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Find more than 30 vendors at the Bellville Farmers and Artisan Market under the beautiful, shaded Jim Bishop Pavilion. Kids can play on the playground or under the gazebo in Chesley Park adjacent to the market. Bring a cooler to this kid-friendly, dog-friendly show. Shoppers will find a huge variety of summer fresh fruits and veggies, grass-fed beef, chicken and plenty of homemade baked goods to satisfy any sweet tooth. There are eggs, local honey, oils, vinegars, pastas, jellies, soaps, beard oils, doggie treats, and even artisan gifts and paintings. Get refreshed with Bright & Early Cold Brew Coffee, 2 wine tasting options, or visit an old-fashioned lemonade stand. All shoppers that bring by a new School Supply Item will receive a Capital Farm Credit Shopping bag with free fun swag inside.
Minnesota Stateredlakenationnews.com

National Farmers' Market Week in Minnesota wraps up August 7 at Midtown Farmers' Market with Local Dignitaries, Agriculture Representatives and Iced Tea

Minneapolis, Minn. – National Farmers’ Market Week (NFMW) is taking place August 1-7 in communities across the country. Minnesota will wrap up the week of celebration at a public event on Saturday, August 7 at the Midtown Farmers’ Market located at 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis in the Moon Palace Books parking lot. There will be shopping and activities for guests throughout the morning, with a presentation from dignitaries including Minnesota’s Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Petersen from 10:00-10:30 a.m. “I’m thrilled to be celebrating the vital role farmers’ markets play in connecting Minnesota producers to buyers seeking fresh, healthy, local food,” Petersen said.
Barboursville, WVHerald-Dispatch

Barboursville Farmers Market temporarily relocated Aug. 7

BARBOURSVILLE — Because of the Vintage Pride Antique Tractor & Engine Show, the Barboursville Farmers Market will temporarily relocate to the Barboursville Elementary School parking lot, 718 Central Ave. in Barboursville, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. The Barboursville Farmers Market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from...
Agricultureagdaily.com

2021 National Farmers Market Week begins Aug. 1

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is kicking off the 2021 National Farmers Market Week starting Aug. 1. The celebration, which is entering its 22nd year, will last until Aug. 7 and use the hashtag #FarmersMarketWeek. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack issued a proclamation this week in honor of National Farmers...
Lockport, NYLockport Union-Sun

Farmers Market Week celebrated

The Lockport Community Farmers Market is celebrating National Farmers Market Week with special events on Wednesday and Saturday. Both days, farmers, food producers and crafters will be on hand with a full array of seasonal produce, food products, and more. In addition, there will be live music from Evan Anstey on Wednesday and Jim Breidenstein on Saturday.
Asheville, NCasheville.com

Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week

It can be hard to see past the rainbow of tomatoes, peaches, corn, summer squash, peppers, eggplants, and other summer favorites weighing down tables at farmers tailgate markets right now. But farmers are also bringing some superstar herbs to markets that pair wonderfully with these vegetables and offer new flavors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy