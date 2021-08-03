Arkansas Farmers Market Week is Aug. 1-7

Information courtesy of Bellville Chamber of Commerce. Visit Bellville, 55 miles from Bryan/College Station, Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Find more than 30 vendors at the Bellville Farmers and Artisan Market under the beautiful, shaded Jim Bishop Pavilion. Kids can play on the playground or under the gazebo in Chesley Park adjacent to the market. Bring a cooler to this kid-friendly, dog-friendly show. Shoppers will find a huge variety of summer fresh fruits and veggies, grass-fed beef, chicken and plenty of homemade baked goods to satisfy any sweet tooth. There are eggs, local honey, oils, vinegars, pastas, jellies, soaps, beard oils, doggie treats, and even artisan gifts and paintings. Get refreshed with Bright & Early Cold Brew Coffee, 2 wine tasting options, or visit an old-fashioned lemonade stand. All shoppers that bring by a new School Supply Item will receive a Capital Farm Credit Shopping bag with free fun swag inside.