The building will be gone, but we still have the stories

Laclede County officials are preparing to say good-bye to a long-standing Lebanon landmark. The removal of the historic old Laclede County Jail, one of the oldest buildings in the county, was expected to begin this week. Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst said the county is planning to retain some parts from the old jail and preserve as much of the history as possible. “We want to continue to tell Laclede County’s story,” Angst said. He showed off preliminary plans to use materials from the jail to construct a gazebo on the Laclede County Government Center grounds as a marker to the jail and its history. The building was in the hands of the Laclede County Historical Society from the 1950s until 2013 when it was used as a museum to the county’s history. In 2013, the historical society removed the exhibits, some of which are now featured in the Route 66 Museum at the Lebanon-Laclede County Library, and handed the keys to the building back to the county. Late last week, Laclede County officials gave Record staff a tour of the old facility, which has been closed to the public for years because of safety concerns. Those concerns were evident in the deterioration of the interior, including a weakened floor with a visible hole and dangerous drop-off underneath it. Sam Allen, the assistant director of support services for the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, gave a tour of the old building. His great-grandfather, also named Sam Allen, served as sheriff from 1925 to 1928 and again from 1933 to 1936. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.