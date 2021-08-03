It’s About to Get Spooky – Spirit Halloween Signs Spotted in Evansville

Even though school is about to start, that doesn't mean camping season is over. For some, late summer and fall are the best times to go camping. We bought our camper in October of 2020. Now, you would think that was a little late in the year to enjoy it and that we might have to wait until spring to enjoy our awesome purchase. But, that isn't the case at all. we went camping four times before we had to call it quits for the year. The fall, for me and my hot flashes, is the best time to camp.