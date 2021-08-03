3 Trends That Prove Home Is Where the Workout Is
If there are any lessons to be learned from the last year and a half, perhaps the biggest takeaway (and sanity saver) is that wellness takes precedence—over everything. Whether or not the home’s status as multihyphenate is permanent remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Just like athleisure, home gyms are here to stay. More than simply an afterthought relegated to a dank basement, workout spaces are becoming inspired places—mixing form and function in bespoke ways.www.elledecor.com
Comments / 0