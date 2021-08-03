Cancel
Lebanon, MO

Gospel Get Together starts today

By STEVE SMITH •. SSMITH@LACLEDERECORD.COM
Laclede Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 6th annual Gospel Music Get Together is returning to Lebanon Aug. 4-7 at the Cowan Civic Center. The annual concert is all about the music and fellowship, according to Duane Garren, emcee and promoter of the event. “This a gospel music event, no preaching,” Garren said. “It’s just a great time to enjoy some great music, friends and fellowship.” He said the Lebanon community has always been supportive of the event. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

