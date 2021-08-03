Cancel
Evansville, IN

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream Is Coming To Evansville

By Travis Sams
 4 days ago
Evansville will have a new option in terms of ice cream as Bruster's Real Ice Cream has announced plans to add a location here. Evansville 411 News is great at getting the scoop on new businesses coming to the area. They've broken the news on several of these in the past that we were super excited about including recently opened Biscuit Belly and Crumbl Cookies. Yesterday, they shared another new business coming to Evansville that sounds cool and delicious at the same time.

