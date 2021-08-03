Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Bear cub rescued from Sierra wildfire escapes Tahoe center

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear cub known for being rescued after hispaws were burned in a Sierra wildfire escaped from the center where he was recovering. Wildlife officials at Lake Tahoe asked for help finding the 6-month-old black bear — nicknamed “Tamarack” after the fire that burned his paws. The bear escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, the center said in a statement on Tuesday.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Pets & Animals
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Lake Tahoe#Sierra Tract
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy