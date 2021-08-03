Lots of wildfire smoke just west of Michigan, models show it’s coming here

The wildfires out West are spewing another big patch of smoke into the Midwest. The smoke is going to cover Michigan’s skies also very shortly. One of our best weather models, the High Resolution Rapid Refresh model (HRRR), forecasts a few atmospheric smoke parameters. One of the smoke parameters is called the Vertically Integrated Smoke, which means all of the smoke in the entire column of air from the ground to the top of the atmosphere. You see vertically integrated smoke as the haze in the air. Another smoke parameter forecasted is the surface smoke concentration. The surface smoke is the smoke you can actually smell.