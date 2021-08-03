Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Best action and sports camera

CBS42.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Action and sports cameras revolutionized the way we capture footage of our activities. No longer do you need someone else holding a camera in a safe location to record your adventures. Instead, you can strap the camera to your body, board, helmet, handlebars or anything else. Thanks to rugged and waterproof builds, you won’t have to worry about them getting damaged.

www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Camera#Smartphone#Software#Bestreviews#Gopro#Wi Fi#Bluetooth#Faq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Everyone’s swarming Amazon for this $100 foldable 4K camera drone on sale for $59.99

Quadcopter drones are great, but they can also be quite expensive. In fact, finding a good option that won’t break the bank can often be a daunting task. Even when they’re on sale, prices are often still high. A good example is the $500 DJI Mavic Mini, which is on sale for just $399 right now at Amazon. That’s a huge discount and you should definitely snag one if it’s in your budget. Unfortunately, most people in search of a new drone are looking to spend much less than $399. Many people don’t realize that there are some really great options...
Electronicskomando.com

The best TV trick you’re probably not using (but should be)

Think about all the devices you use daily. Your phone, tablet, TV, gaming console, streaming boxes, thermostat, smart speaker, etc. Depending on the model, they can communicate with each other, opening up new features and increasing usefulness. A smart home setup can automate your entertainment system, security, lighting and more....
Electronicsmanofmany.com

ALDI is Slinging its Bonkers 82-Inch 4K TV This Weekend For Just $1,299

If you haven’t used lockdown to convert to ALDI-ism, take this as a sign. The legendary supermarket chain has just dropped its latest ‘Funtertainment Special Buys’ range and front and centre is a whopping 82-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. The kicker? ALDI is hocking this monster home entertainment appliance for just AUD$1,299.
Electronicsprovideocoalition.com

ZV-E10: the first Alpha series interchangeable lens vlog camera

Vloggers have another camera to choose from: the Sony ZV-E10, which the company introduces as a camera with a custom-built feature set that is optimized for video creators. Designed from the ground up for vlogging and vloggers, the new camera combines Sony’s advanced imaging technology with extensive usability and a custom-built feature set that is optimized for video creators. At its core, the ZV-E10 features a 24.2-megapixel (approx. effective) APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processing engine to produce high-quality imagery with high-sensitivity, detailed texture depiction and beautiful natural bokeh.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Where is the Real Fujifilm Sports Camera? And Lenses Too?

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. Fujifilm has done a fantastic job with photojournalism, street photography, landscapes, documentary, and portraiture. But where is the real Fujifilm sports camera? The Fujifilm XT4 is a fantastic camera for sure. Fujifilm can’t even keep it in stock at all. But we need something even higher grade for sports. I don’t think that that will come from the GFX lineup of cameras. But a Fujifilm sports camera will probably need to come from the X series. And to really stand out, it will need to do something better than what a full-frame camera can do.
ElectronicsPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Best Pocket-Sized Digital Cameras to Take On the Road

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. For the most part, DSLR cameras can take some seriously impressive photos and video, but they can also...
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Best Blink Security Camera Deals

This is a tiny, lightweight, inconspicuous security camera that records in 1080p. It can easily plug in to the wall and provides tons of great features. Get alerts on your smartphone when motion is detected. Use the two-way audio to talk and hear what your visitors have to say. You can also straight up get a two-pack with the same savings.
Electronicsvideomaker.com

This might end up being the cheapest full-frame camera ever

It’s almost impossible to find a full-frame camera for under $1,000. However, according to a reliable rumor, Canon’s working on one of the cheapest full-frame cameras we’ve ever seen. The rumor, brought to light by Canon Rumors, comes from, according to the publication, a reliable source with a good track...
ElectronicsWATE

The best wireless IP security camera

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With a wireless security camera, you might expect to have simple installation and high-tech functionality. With some you do, but the term “wireless” can be deceptive — you may still need a cable for power. That, and other important details,...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with the strongest folding glass ever; Samsung sacrificing its cameras

The official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just weeks away and new details about the folding device continue to surface as the date gets closer. According to well-known tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have the strongest folding screen ever. This screen will not only be stronger than the one on its predecessor, the Z Fold 2, but also stronger than the screens of other 2021 folding phones. The new technology will be an upgraded version of Samsung’s ultra-thin glass (UTG) which was introduced first on the Z Fold 2.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Pergear announces $229 60mm F2.8 2x macro lens for APS-C camera systems

Pergear has announced the release of a new APS-C 60mm F2.8 Ultra-Macro lens for Fujifilm X, Micro Four Thirds, Nikon Z and Sony E mount camera systems. The lens is constructed of 11 elements in eight groups, has a 2x magnification ratio, uses a 10-blade aperture diaphragm and has a minimum focusing distance of 19.1cm. The aperture ring on the lens is declicked and on APS-C camera systems, the lens offers roughly a 90mm full-frame equivalent angle of view. While this can technically be used on full-frame cameras, Pergear does note it will have a vignette if the camera isn’t set to crop capture mode.
ElectronicsCNET

Best wired TV streamer to save your home's Wi-Fi bandwidth

If you're like most people over the past 18 months, you've probably been streaming more TV shows and movies than ever before. Services such as YouTube, Netflix and Disney Plus have countless hours of entertainment on tap, but your home network's internet connection might also be struggling with all of that streaming -- especially if kids are distance learning and grown-ups are video conferencing at the same time.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro review: Going for pro as a team player

If you're looking for a spotlight that can do quite a bit more than just light up, Ring has long made one of the best outdoor security cameras. However, the original Ring Floodlight Cam launched well over 3 years ago and has been due for an upgrade. That upgrade now comes in the form of the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, a product name with a convoluted name but, as our Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro review shows, is simple to use.
Cell Phonesdroidholic.com

ZTE Axon 30 smiles for the camera with an improved under display camera

Do you remember the last year’s ZTE Axon 20? Yes, that phone with an under-display selfie camera. While some brands had already showcased this tech, the Axon 20 launched as the world’s first smartphone available to buy with an under-display selfie camera technology. Now, since it was the first generation, the implementation was not at all perfect. You could see the distortion in the panel around the camera module, but the company is confident that it has improved that a lot in the successor. The ZTE Axon 30 is coming soon, maybe this month, and now, we have got a real-life image of the phone which shows off its front design & reveals the massive improvement over the last generation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy