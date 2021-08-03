Cancel
Shawnee County, KS

Committees to host public redistricting meetings

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislative Research Department has updated redistricting meeting locations. The Kansas Legislative Research Department says it has updated addresses for the joint House and Senate Committees on Redistricting meetings. The meetings come as the Census begs states to redraw congressional, legislative and State Board of Education districts. It said the redistricting happens after the review of Census data every decade.

