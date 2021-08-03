Colin Hay Covers The Greats On "I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself"
(LOS ANGELES, CA) -- Colin Hay, renowned globally as the songwriter, lead vocalist/guitarist for Australian chart toppers Men at Work, has since proven himself as a solo artist, touring with his own group of L.A.-based musicians and as part of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band. A lifelong music fan, his love for music was born in his native Scotland, working at his parents' record store where he heard all the hits of the day. This week Colin shares his cinematic version of Jimmy Webb's classic "Wichita Lineman," a hit for Glen Campbell, which premiered with The Bluegrass Situation.www.newjerseystage.com
