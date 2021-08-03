Cancel
Financial Reports

Townsquare Media Revenue, Income Rise In Second Quarter 2021

allaccess.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond quarter 2021 brought big year-to-year revenue gains for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, rebounding from last year's pandemic-impacted numbers to see a 45% increase to $107.3 million. In its earnings release, the company highlighted that the quarter's net revenue was equal to 99.4% of second quarter 2019's net revenue when excluding 2019's live events revenue. TOWNSQUARE also saw a 36% increase in total digital revenue, which represented 47% of overall revenue for the first six months of 2021, and a 19.7% increase for TOWNSQUARE interactive net subscription revenue to $20.2 million.

